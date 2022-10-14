Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/14/22: Luis Castillo, Ian Happ, and Corey Phelan

Welcome to Friday, folks. Today is a much needed day off before we celebrate tomorrow’s home game. Let’s try to enjoy the ride.
In Mariners news...
- 45 years ago, the Mariners gave away free tickets to “honor students.” Today, many of those people are still fans of the team.
- Yeah, we’re gonna be happy to see this guy for the next five years.
Luis Castillo threw 76 pitches at 97.0+ mph today, the most by a pitcher in ANY outing in the pitch-tracking era (2008), regular or postseason— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 13, 2022
Around the league...
- You may have noticed there’s no playoff results section in today’s article. That’s because the Yankees and Guardians had Game 2 rained out yesterday and will play it today instead. Pinstripe Alley’s Peter Brody broke down how the rainout could impact the series going forward.
- Carlos Correa says that he intends to opt out of his contract with the Twins and re-enter the free agency market this winter.
- Phillies minor leaguer Corey Phelan has tragically passed away due to cancer.
- The winter period is slowly beginning as 15 players declared free agency yesterday.
- Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors wrote about the transformation of Ian Happ during the 2022 campaign. One has to wonder if the rebuilding Cubs will try to flip Happ this offseason.
- Alden Gonzalez at ESPN told the story of Alec Bohm’s wild journey in 2022, from a guy who was seemingly desperate to leave Philadelphia to a guy who is thriving there.
Loading comments...