10/13/22 - ALDS Game Two Preview: SEA at HOU

Hello Mariners fans! It’s time to leave the disappointment of Tuesday behind and focus on the task at hand: Winning a game in Houston before Seattle hosts its first playoff game in 21 years on Saturday.

Thankfully for us, it’s Luis Castillo Day (/makes Castillo fist gesture).

Lineups!

There’s a lefty on the mound in Framber Valdez, so that means we’ve got Dylan Moore instead of Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh is lower in the lineup, presumably batting from his not-quite-as-strong right side.

In other news, Ty France is in best-bubble-blowing shape of his life, so I’m feeling good about this one, folks.

Notes from Scott Servais’s pre-game press availability:

In addition to acknowledging what his defensive versatility has meant to the team this year, Servais praised Dylan Moore’s offensive adjustments. “He’s done the best job at any point in his career at controlling the strike zone—swinging at the right pitches, taking walks, just being a part of our offense.” Also points out DMo’s ability running the bases.

On the general team mood: “Our team looks about as normal as it ever has coming into a game.” Says that doesn’t surprise him at all, noting this team is good at handling the ups and downs of the season.

On the team’s approach against Framber Valdéz’s: “I think he’s evolved a lot. He’s always had the good curveball. The sinking fastball, the changeup has played in. He throws a ton of strikes. You got to be ready to hit.Again, I said it the other day about Verlander, he will make some mistakes. Framber will as well. There’s no pitcher alive that doesn’t. They don’t put the ball where they want to put it all the time. So you just got to be ready. You got to be on the attack and ready to roll. I thought our guys did a great job of that yesterday and I would expect similar here going forward, but a little bit different approach, certainly handedness is different, stuff is different, how they approach you is different. So we have to make a little bit of adjustment there but we have seen him we’ve seen him in the past, again, he’ll make mistakes, just got to be ready for ‘em.

Per Scott, Erik Swanson is healthy and available out of the bullpen.

On Castillo: “The Astros, they do have a very good job of controlling counts, working their way into counts, they’re going to grind through at-bats. And in doing that you got to just keep executing and executing and executing and you’ll get the result you’re looking for. And there’s a certain something about certain pitchers in the game. I think Luis Castillo has that. When he takes the mound I know how our team feels playing behind him. Like he’s a dude. Like he’s just how he — his mannerisms on the mound. The other team knows it. The looks on the batters’ faces when they’re getting in the on-deck circle. Or they’re in the dugout and you look into the other dugout, like he’s got great stuff. And there’s no reason he can’t have a great outing for us.”

And in today’s “run through the wall” material (although the quote comes from yesterday’s presser): “I believe in our team. We got a really good team. We belong here. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the playoffs. And I know our fan base and everybody around the Mariners is starving. This is what you’re starving for. It’s the highs and the lows and the everything along the way, and as great as it was Saturday night in Toronto, you know, we felt the low yesterday. That’s okay. That’s the beauty of playoff baseball. That’s why we watch it with such intensity and there’s so much impact and value in every out and there’s so much tied to every pitch, it’s awesome. We need to — we need to enjoy it. We really do. I am. Yesterday was rough, no question about it. But I know how hard it is to get here, how hard it is to win here. That’s the beauty of the whole thing. Be grateful where we’re at. We got a chance to win tomorrow. We send the Rock to the hill and I like our chances.”

Game time: 12:37 PM PT (good thing this game is SO EARLY and won’t conflict with the Yankees game! oh wait.....)

TV: TBS

Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM