 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Oct 13, 2022

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

My name is Shay Weintraub and the petition to #TurnDaveAround is still live and gaining more traction after KIRO7 picked it up.

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

A brief history of the Mariners-Astros time - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

If you haven’t been updated on the latest Mariners pet news, that’s okay, but I should warn you — Sam Haggerty’s newest furry friend, Manicotti (Don Cotti), might be too cute for his own good. And he has good taste in baseball teams.

Of course he has his own Instagram account which you can follow by clicking this post:

The junior M’s are already putting in the hard work this offseason.

Well said.

Trivia Question

Poll

True or False: Luis Castillo is the first pitcher in Mariners franchise history to throw 7.0+ scoreless innings in a Postseason game

view results
  • 72%
    True
    (97 votes)
  • 27%
    False
    (37 votes)
134 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: On Saturday, Matt Brash became the____ Canadian-born visiting player to appear in a postseason game in Canada

Answer: 2nd

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

How do you like your iced tea?

view results
  • 46%
    Sweetened
    (44 votes)
  • 53%
    Unsweetened
    (51 votes)
95 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners Jose Godoy (28), Chris Seddon (39) and Dick Pole (72)!

Yes, that is a real name.

Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners
JUNE 16: Jose Godoy #78 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Indians
MARCH 11: Chris Seddon #52 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2011 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...