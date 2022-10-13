The Daily Catch: Oct 13, 2022

My name is Shay Weintraub and the petition to #TurnDaveAround is still live and gaining more traction after KIRO7 picked it up.

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

A brief history of the Mariners-Astros time - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

If you haven’t been updated on the latest Mariners pet news, that’s okay, but I should warn you — Sam Haggerty’s newest furry friend, Manicotti (Don Cotti), might be too cute for his own good. And he has good taste in baseball teams.

Of course he has his own Instagram account which you can follow by clicking this post:

The junior M’s are already putting in the hard work this offseason.

Well said.

Great read. If you are to truly “embrace the chaos”, you have to accept what happened yesterday as a part of that chaos and move on to the next game. These past two games have probably led to more growth in the young players of the Ms than anything you could ever script. https://t.co/HC7v7SrcMR — Almost named Walter (@bpolisighd) October 12, 2022

Trivia Question

Poll True or False: Luis Castillo is the first pitcher in Mariners franchise history to throw 7.0+ scoreless innings in a Postseason game True

False vote view results 72% True (97 votes)

27% False (37 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: On Saturday, Matt Brash became the____ Canadian-born visiting player to appear in a postseason game in Canada

Answer: 2nd

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll How do you like your iced tea? Sweetened

Unsweetened vote view results 46% Sweetened (44 votes)

53% Unsweetened (51 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners Jose Godoy (28), Chris Seddon (39) and Dick Pole (72)!

Yes, that is a real name.