Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/13/22: Kyle Wright, Tyler Matzek, and Randy Johnson

Some ALDS Game 2 links coming your way.

By Anders Jorstad
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s get ready to watch the Mariners win a baseball game.

In the MLB Playoffs...

  • Kyle Wright spun in a gem in Game 2 of the Phillies-Braves matchup after rain delayed the start of the game, allowing Atlanta to draw even in the series with a 3-0 win.
  • In a crazy game that had everything — including a goose on the field! — the Padres outlasted the Dodgers 5-3 to draw the series even at a game apiece.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

