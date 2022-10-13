Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/13/22: Kyle Wright, Tyler Matzek, and Randy Johnson

Good morning everyone! Let’s get ready to watch the Mariners win a baseball game.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- Kyle Wright spun in a gem in Game 2 of the Phillies-Braves matchup after rain delayed the start of the game, allowing Atlanta to draw even in the series with a 3-0 win.
- In a crazy game that had everything — including a goose on the field! — the Padres outlasted the Dodgers 5-3 to draw the series even at a game apiece.
In Mariners news...
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs tried to process the M’s loss to the Astros and the finial decision by Seattle that led to their downfall.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus also processed the crushing Yordan Álvarez homer in his own way.
- This is the perspective I will try to take heading into today’s game (I’m already having trouble doing so).
i love this answer pic.twitter.com/jmXSg53HMs— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) October 12, 2022
- Fair warning to all that Carlos Correa will be joining the TBS broadcast of today’s Mariners-Astros game.
Around the league...
- Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek will not pitch for the rest of the postseason or at all in 2023 as he will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- During his time with the Mariners, Randy Johnson claimed that he didn’t keep a gun around his house to defend his home against potential invaders. Rather, he kept a bag of baseballs so he could throw those at theoretical home threats.
- The Royals do not figure to be major players in the free agent market this coming winter.
- Don’t expect the A’s to spend either, even though their payroll was under $50 million for the year. Billy Beane indicated the team isn’t likely to make much of a push until they have a new stadium.
- The Cubs aren’t satisfied with their current roster and Jed Hoyer does expect their club to be active in move-making this winter.
Anders’ picks...
- The Seahawks will move their Sunday game against the Arizona Cardinals to 2:30pm PT if the Mariners make it to Game 4 of the ALDS.
- A few weeks ago, news broke that Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of the TV show and card game Yu-Gi-Oh, had passed away. TMZ is now reporting that he died while trying to save the life of a woman and her young daughter. May he rest in peace.
