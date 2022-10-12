 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/12/22: Craig Kimbrel, Scott Effross, and Phil Maton

Another off day before Game 2 on Thursday.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that was rough. There are, however, lots of positives to focus on as Zach highlighted in his recap. Looking ahead, the Mariners prepare for Game 2 on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound to face lefty Framber Valez, with another 12:37 pm start time.

In Mariners news...

  • Let’s remember some of the good from yesterday’s game, starting with JP:
  • And another dominant outing from Logan Gilbert!

In playoff news...

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...