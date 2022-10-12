Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/12/22: Craig Kimbrel, Scott Effross, and Phil Maton

Well, that was rough. There are, however, lots of positives to focus on as Zach highlighted in his recap. Looking ahead, the Mariners prepare for Game 2 on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound to face lefty Framber Valez, with another 12:37 pm start time.
In Mariners news...
- Let’s remember some of the good from yesterday’s game, starting with JP:
John Power Crawford pic.twitter.com/4Vzn6XeGAy— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 11, 2022
- And another dominant outing from Logan Gilbert!
Crazy. Logan Gilbert threw a different curveball today than he had all year. I guess maybe he debuted it late in September. Two ticks slower, six inches more drop. Had five of his best six starts with it by Stuff+ in late August and September. I think he's got another level. pic.twitter.com/V3RbxczSfX— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) October 11, 2022
In playoff news...
- The Philadelphia Phillies took NLDS Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves in exciting fashion with a 7-6 win, after forcing starter Max Freid out of the game early and eating into Atlanta’s bullpen.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of their NLDS matchup with a score of 5-3 against the San Diego Padres, with some help from early runs and reliable defense.
- Gerrit Cole led the New York Yankees to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians to record his first home playoff win for the team.
Around the league...
- DJ LeMahieu has been left off of the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster due to a foot fracture, but has not yet been ruled out if the Yankees advance.
- RHP Scott Effross has also been excluded from the Yankees’ ALDS roster after learning he will require Tommy John surgery, a huge blow to New York’s bullpen.
- Former Los Angeles Angels’ communications director Eric Kay has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
- Eight-time All-Star RHP Craig Kimbrel has not been included in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLDS roster due to worries of consistency in late innings.
- Houston Astros’ reliever Phil Maton is out for the rest of the postseason after he broke his finger punching a locker in the Astros’ last regular season game.
- The Phillies are also missing a reliever due to a bizarre injury as David Robertson injured himself celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in the team’s last Wild Card game.
