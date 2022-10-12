The Daily Catch: Oct 12, 2022

I’m Shay Weintraub and despite losing last night I think this is going to a really fun series to watch (if you’re a casual baseball fan with no vested interest in either team but totally terrifying to witness if you do).
- OCTOBER 11: Members of the Seattle Mariners stand are seen following the national anthem prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros reacts after tagging out Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners as he attempted to steal second base during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Diego Castillo #63 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners is checked by an umpire after the second inning in game one of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
- OCTOBER 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Pick your favorite photo from Game 1 of the ALDS:
Members of the Seattle Mariners stand are seen following the national anthem prior to game one
Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros reacts after tagging out Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners as he attempted to steal second base
Diego Castillo #63 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning
Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one
Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning
Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners is checked by an umpire after the second inning in game one
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run against the Houston Astros during the second inning
Yesterday on Lookout Landing
AL Division Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Astros (106-56) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin
Lookout Landing Podcast 206: American League Division Series Preview - Evan James
The Mariners have a good plan against Justin Verlander - John Trupin
Mariners, Astros set ALDS rosters - Kate Pruesser
Game Recap: Astros gobsmack Mariners with crushing 8-7 walkoff - Zach Mason
Seen on Social Media
- Hey, this is cool!
In other news, Lookout Landing broke the all time game thread comment record today with 6,088 comments.— Darren Gossler (@Goose1701) October 12, 2022
A record that stood for 14 years since The Greatest Game Thread of All Time(Felix Hernandez grand slam/Carlos Beltran injuring Felix game).
So some upside for today.
- Has to be all of those tithes.
surprised to learn Jesus has divisional round ad buy money— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) October 12, 2022
- WE’RE GOOD
I have vomited my soul out of my body, where it has reformed as a dwarf planet that I have now swallowed and is lodged in my throat and also the planet is made of knives and also it's on fire but other than that doing great here— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 11, 2022
Trivia Question
Throwing it back to happier times for this one:
On Saturday, Matt Brash became the____ Canadian-born visiting player to appear in a postseason game in Canada
1st
2nd
10th
25th
Yesterday’s Question: Minute Maid Park was never known as...
Answer: Astros Field at Union Station
DaiLLy PoLL
Straying from baseball today for this one because we deserve it.
Are you a:
Cat person
Dog person
Neither person
Both person
Yesterday’s results:
Happy Birthday to....!
Staff writer Grant Bronsdon and former Mariners Ketel Marte (29) and Jim Lewis (67)!
(can’t find a photo of Jim, sorry Jim)
