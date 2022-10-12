 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Oct 12, 2022

We good, fam.

By Shay Weintraub
I’m Shay Weintraub and despite losing last night I think this is going to a really fun series to watch (if you’re a casual baseball fan with no vested interest in either team but totally terrifying to witness if you do).

Vote for Photo of the Game

  • OCTOBER 11: Members of the Seattle Mariners stand are seen following the national anthem prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros reacts after tagging out Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners as he attempted to steal second base during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Diego Castillo #63 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners is checked by an umpire after the second inning in game one of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from Game 1 of the ALDS:

view results
  • 1%
    Members of the Seattle Mariners stand are seen following the national anthem prior to game one
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros reacts after tagging out Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners as he attempted to steal second base
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Diego Castillo #63 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning
    (3 votes)
  • 44%
    Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14
    (33 votes)
  • 9%
    J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning
    (3 votes)
  • 4%
    Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners is checked by an umpire after the second inning in game one
    (3 votes)
  • 28%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run against the Houston Astros during the second inning
    (21 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Trivia Question

Throwing it back to happier times for this one:

Poll

On Saturday, Matt Brash became the____ Canadian-born visiting player to appear in a postseason game in Canada

view results
  • 21%
    1st
    (17 votes)
  • 38%
    2nd
    (31 votes)
  • 35%
    10th
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    25th
    (4 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: Minute Maid Park was never known as...

Answer: Astros Field at Union Station

DaiLLy PoLL

Straying from baseball today for this one because we deserve it.

Poll

Are you a:

view results
  • 24%
    Cat person
    (26 votes)
  • 28%
    Dog person
    (31 votes)
  • 10%
    Neither person
    (11 votes)
  • 37%
    Both person
    (40 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Happy Birthday to....!

Staff writer Grant Bronsdon and former Mariners Ketel Marte (29) and Jim Lewis (67)!

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
SEPTEMBER 27: Ketel Marte #4 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 27, 2016 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

(can’t find a photo of Jim, sorry Jim)

