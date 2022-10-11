The Daily Catch: Oct 11, 2022

I’m Shay Weintraub and for once I’m glad I’m a Mariners fan on the East Coast because that means I can still catch the game after I get out of work at 5:00pm.

A couple little nuggets before we begin:

If you missed the sign up for Lookout Landing ALDS Watch Parties, you could try finding someone in the mentions of this tweet to see if someone is in your area!

A bandwagoner’s guide to the 2022 Seattle Mariners - Zach Mason

Lookout Landing Podcast 205: An Infusion of Brotherhood with The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans - Evan James

Sign Our Petition To Position the Dave Niehaus Statue to Face the Field So He Can Watch a Mariners Playoff Game - Shay Weintraub

The biggest roster changes for both teams since the Mariners and Astros last faced each other - Kate Pruesser

ALL OF THE SEATTLE MARINERS AND WHY YOU SHOULD LOVE THEM: a thread

Today the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALDS. The Park was opened in 2000 and is on its fourth name. What was it not called before?

Yesterday’s Question: Which baseball team did NOT make the playoffs in 2001?

Answer: A lot of people chose Houston, but it was San Francisco that missed the playoffs in 2001.

Texas is known for their BBQ, but so is a lot of other places. Who makes your favorite style of BBQ?

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariner Bob Stinson (77)!