Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/22: Logan Gilbert, Spencer Strider, and Nick Sandlin

The 2022 ALDS is finally here! Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Game 1 against Justin Verlander, with first pitch at 12:37 pm. Check out today’s links as we anxiously await first pitch:
In Mariners news...
- Stop by Hatback Bar and Grille’s ALDS watch party if you’re looking for a place to catch the game:
Looking for a spot to catch the @Mariners ALDS games tomorrow and Thursday?— Hatback Bar & Grille (@hatbacksea) October 10, 2022
Come out to Hatback for a watch party! There will be extra screens and special ballpark fare in the beer garden. Doors open early at 10:30 a.m. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/02v5VxCIKq
- We. Are. Ready.
Continue the fight. #SeaUsRise | #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/H42oIPwjfB— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 11, 2022
- Cal Raleigh getting some of the recognition he deserves:
Cal Raleigh stepped up in a big way for the @Mariners in the Wild Card series @markdero7 goes to the Skybox to dive into his recent heroics and show how his ability to lift the ball has translated to results.#MLBCentral | #SeaUsRise | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/h8OcinAER9— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 11, 2022
- Logan Gilbert has been named the ALDS Game 1 starter, and could not be more excited for the opportunity to represent his team and pitch in a high stakes playoff game.
- The Seattle Seahawks are considering moving Sunday’s kickoff time to avoid a potential conflict with the Mariners’ ALDS Game 4.
- A local Toyota dealership in Seattle is going viral for a video recorded of its employees celebrating the Mariners’ huge Wild Card win.
Around the league...
- San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto has a message for Padres fans as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
Step up to the mini mic, Juan Soto. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/Mmya6eO8RX— MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2022
- The Atlanta Braves have signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six-year/$75 million contract through the 2028 season, including a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com predicts Jacob deGrom’s seven most likely landing spots for next season as his looming free agency begins to draw attention.
- The Philadelphia Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Thomson took over as interim manager in June following Joe Girardi’s exit.
- Cleveland Guardians righty Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a muscle strain in his upper back, with the Guardians now left to decide who will take his ALDS roster spot.
- Former Houston Astros assistant GM Pete Putila has been hired by the San Francisco Giants as their new GM, following the departure of previous GM Scott Harris to the Detroit Tigers.
Loading comments...