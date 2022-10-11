 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/22: Logan Gilbert, Spencer Strider, and Nick Sandlin

Today’s the day!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 ALDS is finally here! Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Game 1 against Justin Verlander, with first pitch at 12:37 pm. Check out today’s links as we anxiously await first pitch:

In Mariners news...

  • Stop by Hatback Bar and Grille’s ALDS watch party if you’re looking for a place to catch the game:
  • We. Are. Ready.
  • Cal Raleigh getting some of the recognition he deserves:
  • Logan Gilbert has been named the ALDS Game 1 starter, and could not be more excited for the opportunity to represent his team and pitch in a high stakes playoff game.
  • The Seattle Seahawks are considering moving Sunday’s kickoff time to avoid a potential conflict with the Mariners’ ALDS Game 4.
  • A local Toyota dealership in Seattle is going viral for a video recorded of its employees celebrating the Mariners’ huge Wild Card win.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...