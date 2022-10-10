Sign Our Petition To Position the Dave Niehaus Statue to Face the Field So He Can Watch a Mariners Playoff Game

There are many different ways to describe the 2022 Seattle Mariners:

Gutsy, indefatigable, even cool.

But the one word that truly encapsulates each and every little microscopic organism that makes up the team is fun.

Folks, we are truly in an unprecedented time. No, not COVID. Well, yes still that, but also we’re in the middle of the hunt for the World Series title - something we haven’t been able to say or experience since exactly 284 days after the dawn of time.

To quote the esteemed Andrew Bernard:

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

So, friends, what we’re not going to do is spend the rest of the 2022 postseason (however long it may be) bathing in a Sandal’s Resort-pool size of anxiety. We’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to bask in it, we’re going to have fun with it.

Introducing: Petition To Position the Dave Niehaus Statue to Face the Field So He Can Watch a Mariners Playoff Game

We want to make a few things known —

Yes, we know that the statue is bolted to the ground.

Yes, we know that it’s facing the way it’s facing because it’s more aesthetically pleasing to have the field in the background of a photo as opposed to the concourse.

And yes, we know that this is a literal statue that is not actually Dave Niehaus.

We didn’t create this petition because we think that’s the real Dave Niehaus, nor did we think it would be a simple task to get it turned around (but I bet someone here knows a person in a labor union that could help you out).

We created it because it’s symbolic. No, it wouldn’t be the real Dave watching, but it would symbolize the team and the fans sharing this monumental occasion with a deeply missed foundational piece of the team.

The petition could get 750 signatures or it could get 7,500. In the end, the logistics of this actually happening are slim, but we’re allowing ourselves to live in the good old times before we’ve left them.

Sign here: #TurnDaveAround