Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/22: Aroldis Chapman, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols

Good morning all! Who else is still thinking about Saturday’s insane win? I know I will be for a long, long time. With just one more sleep until the 2022 ALDS begins, what are your predictions for this historic series for the Mariners? Who do you want to see as the breakout star? What are you most nervous about? Check out today’s baseball news as you begin to ponder those questions:
In Mariners news...
- The first two ALDS game start times have been announced with Game 1 on Tuesday, October 11th at 12:37 PM and Game 2 on Thursday, October 13th at 12:37 PM. Games 3-5 are still TBD.
American League Division Series Game 1 between the @Mariners and @Astros will start at 12:37 PT. You can watch on @TBSNetwork and listen on @SeattleSports. #SeaUsRise— Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) October 10, 2022
- Goosebumps every time.
The definition of clutch. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/Gl0V7vEwmz— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 9, 2022
- The birth of the Rally Shoe during Saturday’s Wild Card watch party at T-Mobile Park helped give the Mariners a little extra support for their 8th inning rally that eventually helped win the game.
Around the league...
- The San Diego Padres are moving on to the NLDS as they silence the New York Mets at Citi Field with a dominant 6-0 win.
- New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman has been left off of the Yankees’ ALDS roster after he failed to show up for a mandatory team workout, and gave manager Aaron Boone an excuse he didn't believe to be acceptable.
- Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina reflect on coming up short in their final MLB season, but keep their heads high as they look back on two legendary careers.
- Adam Wainwright however, who has put up an incredible career of his own and been with Yadi and Pujols through almost all of theirs, is still undecided on his retirement and not ready to think about it just yet.
