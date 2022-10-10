Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/22: Aroldis Chapman, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols

Good morning all! Who else is still thinking about Saturday’s insane win? I know I will be for a long, long time. With just one more sleep until the 2022 ALDS begins, what are your predictions for this historic series for the Mariners? Who do you want to see as the breakout star? What are you most nervous about? Check out today’s baseball news as you begin to ponder those questions:

In Mariners news...

The first two ALDS game start times have been announced with Game 1 on Tuesday, October 11th at 12:37 PM and Game 2 on Thursday, October 13th at 12:37 PM. Games 3-5 are still TBD.

American League Division Series Game 1 between the @Mariners and @Astros will start at 12:37 PT. You can watch on @TBSNetwork and listen on @SeattleSports. #SeaUsRise — Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) October 10, 2022

Goosebumps every time.

The birth of the Rally Shoe during Saturday’s Wild Card watch party at T-Mobile Park helped give the Mariners a little extra support for their 8th inning rally that eventually helped win the game.

Around the league...