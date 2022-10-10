The Daily Catch: Oct 10, 2022

I’m Shay Weintraub and I don’t have enough airline points to fly home for free this weekend to watch Seattle’s home playoff games with friends.

Grid View OCTOBER 03: Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OCTOBER 04: Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OCTOBER 04: Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OCTOBER 05: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OCTOBER 07: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One of their AL Wild Card series at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with a score of 10 to 9. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

OCTOBER 08: Julio Rodriguez #44 and Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

1% OCTOBER 04: Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (4 votes)

9% OCTOBER 04: Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (22 votes)

1% OCTOBER 05: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (4 votes)

10% OCTOBER 07: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One of their AL Wild Card series at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (24 votes)

35% OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (81 votes)

23% OCTOBER 08: Julio Rodriguez #44 and Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (53 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Dave Sims social media posts are just so pure.

Check out some of these IG stories of some Mariners after the game on Saturday

Trivia Question

Poll Which baseball team did NOT make the playoffs in 2001? Houston

Atlanta

St. Louis

San Francisco vote view results 71% Houston (124 votes)

5% Atlanta (9 votes)

6% St. Louis (12 votes)

16% San Francisco (29 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: The Mariners played their first postseason game after winning a record 116 regular season games and won against/lost to Cleveland in Game 1, ultimately winning the series 3-2 in a best-of-5.

Did the Mariners win or lose Game 1?

Answer: Lost

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll Have you ever been to Houston? Yes, I live there (or near there)

Yes

I’ve been to Texas but not Houston

I’ve never been to Texas vote view results 1% Yes, I live there (or near there) (3 votes)

33% Yes (69 votes)

32% I’ve been to Texas but not Houston (67 votes)

32% I’ve never been to Texas (66 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

MaiLLbag - Answered by Jacob Parr

We had a ton of questions yesterday for the podcast (which you should totally go check out) that we couldn’t get to, so here’s some rapid fire answers!

What is the name of the pod? — Ryan Ness (@RyanNess16) October 9, 2022

Lookout Landing Podcast.

Deleted my last question because I have a better one.

How is Playoff Scott managing differently from Regular Season Scott? — AnnaClimbsMtns PLAYOFF DROUGHT OVER (@annaclimbsmtns) October 9, 2022

In the two games so far, I think the keyword is “trust.” It seems like Scott’s placing a lot of trust in his guys, letting them go out and get the job done. In Saturday’s game, I was sure that Castillo was finished twice, but Scott kept sending him out, leading to Luis’ longest appearance as a Mariner so far. He also let Andres Muñoz stay out and collect five outs. Robbie and Paul may not have been worth that trust on Sunday, but then you’ve got guys like George Kirby pitching out of the bullpen in a one-run game.

So, yeah, I’m not sure there is much difference. Servais trusts his guys to live up to the moment and do their jobs. I think that’s the perfect postseason attitude.

Speaking of Robbie:

We all saw a rough Robbie Ray outing coming. Where does yesterday's game leave Ray for the rest of the playoffs? — A B (@juanthebaker) October 9, 2022

It’s hard to say. While I think Robbie may be a great bullpen guy (like anyone else with 2 or 3 pitches), I think Scott’s gonna keep him as a starter. The series get long from here on out, and so you need to have rest days for your best starters. I don’t see Robbie going 8 1⁄ 3 innings like Castillo, but I think he’ll still start games.

The veteran acquisitions came up sooooo clutch. And can we just do a minute of JP Crawford appreciation? His defense was unreal yesterday, too. — devon (@avengedevonfold) October 9, 2022

For his contributions, J.P. gets the highest possible honor I can bestow:

Here’s hoping I can make plenty more after the ALDS.

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to two former Mariners - Jonathan Aro (32) and Jim Weaver (63)!