87-70: Chart

This time.

By Zach Mason
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners 5, Athletics 1

Poll

If the Mariners do not advance past the Wild Card Round, should they still put up a new banner?

view results
  • 38%
    Yes—we can’t afford to be picky about this
    (155 votes)
  • 61%
    No—let’s not lower our standards just because we’re desperate
    (250 votes)
405 votes total Vote Now

Game Thread Comment of the Day: We’ve got two, both on the Reds trade

Chart:

The party: Luis Castillo, +.190 WPA

The hangover: Dylan Moore, -.031 WPA

OTD Ichiro: We made it. On October 1st, 2004, Ichiro recorded his 258th hit of the season, surpassing George Sisler for the all-time record.

