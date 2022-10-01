87-70: Chart

Mariners 5, Athletics 1
Poll
If the Mariners do not advance past the Wild Card Round, should they still put up a new banner?
-
38%
Yes—we can’t afford to be picky about this
-
61%
No—let’s not lower our standards just because we’re desperate
Game Thread Comment of the Day: We’ve got two, both on the Reds trade
Chart:
The party: Luis Castillo, +.190 WPA
The hangover: Dylan Moore, -.031 WPA
OTD Ichiro: We made it. On October 1st, 2004, Ichiro recorded his 258th hit of the season, surpassing George Sisler for the all-time record.
