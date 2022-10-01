Mariners Game #156 Preview, 10/1/2022: OAK at SEA

There’s so much more to be said about last night and the 21 years that came before it. And surely, so much more will be said. But we gather here to discuss today’s game and to focus on what’s next. As of this writing, FanGraphs gives the Mariners a 4.1% chance of winning the World Series. To get there, they’ll have to advance through the gauntlet of the postseason bracket, and the best way to do that is to win and try to get home field advantage in the first round. It’s a tall order and requires making up 1.5 games on Toronto in just five days while still fending off Tampa Bay.

But the Mariners are putting their best foot forward by turning to their recently extended ace, Luis Castillo. He’ll have to do better than in his prior 2022 outings against the A’s, where he tallied a combined line of 9.2 IP, 8 ER, 14 H, 9 K, 3 BB. Given that the A’s are, you know, bad, let’s call that a fluke and hope he can be sharper today.

Lineups:

Lmao. So much for putting their best foot forward. In fairness, they’re somehow supposed to play a day game after the biggest party this town has seen in years. I understand if some heads are pounding and stomachs are queasy.

Still, as you take in the punting-this-one lineup, and amid all the feelings of the last 24 hours, don’t forget to take at least a moment to celebrate Brian O’Keefe’s hard fought, long awaited MLB debut.

News and Notes from Pre-game

The Mariners clinched a playoff berth last night.

Game Info

TV: ROOT Sports and MLB.tv (Sims and Blow)

Radio: 710 KIRO and mariners dot com (Rizzs and Pickles)

First pitch: 1:10 PT

Magic number: 0

Phillies magic number: 5