Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/1/22: Cal Raleigh, Charlie Morton, and Jacob deGrom

How’re we feeling, Mariners fans?

By Anders Jorstad
Julio Rodríguez places the Swelmet on the smiling head of Cal Raleigh after Raleigh hits a home run in Cleveland
I just love this photo
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! It’s October, and the M’s are getting ready to play more baseball. We’re just getting started, baby.

In Mariners news...

  • You know you want to watch it again.
  • The Mariners unveiled the Hometown Nine Class of 2027.

Around the league...

