Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/1/22: Cal Raleigh, Charlie Morton, and Jacob deGrom

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! It’s October, and the M’s are getting ready to play more baseball. We’re just getting started, baby.
In Mariners news...
- You know you want to watch it again.
Cal Raleigh sends the Mariners to the postseason with an emphatic walk-off ... This place is going nuts. pic.twitter.com/dMkfWu2wvX— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 1, 2022
- The Mariners unveiled the Hometown Nine Class of 2027.
"Seeing their reaction in there, it could change their life and changes ours, too.” -@jp_crawford— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 30, 2022
We're thrilled to welcome the Hometown Nine Class of 2027! pic.twitter.com/VnXtclxNWY
Around the league...
- Atlanta has agreed to a one-year contract extension (plus an option) with right-hander Charlie Morton, who will play in his age-39 season in 2023.
- Jesse Sanchez at MLB ranked the top 50 international prospects for the coming signing period.
- Unlike the Mariners, the Blue Jays clinched their playoff berth because someone else lost, meaning they had to postpone their celebration until the next day.
- Charlie Blackmon is planning to exercise his player option for 2023, keeping him in Colorado for at least one more season.
- Jacob deGrom left his start against Atlanta yesterday due to a blister on his finger.
- Joon Lee at ESPN spoke to postseason specialist Terrance Gore about his chase for World Series rings.
