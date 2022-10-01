The Daily Catch: Oct 1, 2022

Shoot, dang. Where to start?

Last night happened, y’all. It really, really happened.

Let me be the first to exclaim that for the very first time in the Lookout Landing era...THE MARINERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS, BABYYYYYY!

Tell us in the comment section below where you were when the team clinched.

Vote for Photo of the Game

Last night calls for two polls: Photo of the Game and Photo of the Postgame. Have at it!

Grid View Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners watches his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his single during the seventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double play during the seventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fans cheer before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch for an out during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after tagging out Conner Capel #72 of the Oakland Athletics (not pictured) Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners take the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll Pick your favorite photo from 9/30 vs. OAK Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners watches his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics

Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his single during the seventh inning

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double play during the seventh inning

Fans cheer before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers

Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch for an out during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics

Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after tagging out Conner Capel #72 of the Oakland Athletics (not pictured)

Eugenio Suarez #28 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners take the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics vote view results 0% Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners watches his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics (0 votes)

0% Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics (0 votes)

0% Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his single during the seventh inning (0 votes)

0% J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double play during the seventh inning (0 votes)

0% Fans cheer before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers (0 votes)

0% Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch for an out during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics (0 votes)

0% Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after tagging out Conner Capel #72 of the Oakland Athletics (not pictured) (0 votes)

0% Eugenio Suarez #28 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners take the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Grid View Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (right) celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse with teammates following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card appearance Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with some serious Dad moves Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners watches a fireworks show with his significant other after clinching a postseason birth with a 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with fans after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at T-Mobile Park Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, left, and catcher Cal Raleigh, right, celebrate on the field following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, left, celebrates with center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right in the clubhouse following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Pick your favorite photo from the postgame celebration: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (right) celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse with teammates following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card appearance

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with some serious Dad moves

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners watches a fireworks show with his significant other after clinching a postseason birth with a 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with fans after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at T-Mobile Park

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, left, and catcher Cal Raleigh, right, celebrate on the field following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, left, celebrates with center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right in the clubhouse following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth vote view results 0% Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (right) celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse with teammates following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card appearance (0 votes)

0% Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with some serious Dad moves (0 votes)

0% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners watches a fireworks show with his significant other after clinching a postseason birth with a 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park (0 votes)

0% Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park (0 votes)

0% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with fans after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at T-Mobile Park (0 votes)

0% Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 (0 votes)

0% Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, left, and catcher Cal Raleigh, right, celebrate on the field following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth (0 votes)

0% Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, left, celebrates with center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right in the clubhouse following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Game Recap: One swing ends the drought, and we rejoice - Zach Gottschalk

For the people who aren’t here - Grant Bronsdon

Series Preview: Mariners (85-70) vs. Athletics (56-100) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin

Seen on Social Media

@Mariners THEY DID IT AGAIN NO MORE DROUGHTT IM ALL THE WAY UP IN NEW YORK RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/S1MtL3UpGE — nickyscarlotta (@nicky_scarlotta) October 1, 2022

Turns out, there is SO much crying in baseball. — tee (@TeeMil24) October 1, 2022

Matt Boyd kissed Cal on the cheek which absolutely all of us wanted to do so good for him — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 1, 2022

Seen in the SLLack

Trivia Question

Although he was on the IL, Julio Rodriguez is the youngest Mariner on the 2022 roster. The last time the Mariners made the playoffs in 2001, the youngest player on the roster was 22. Who was he?

Poll The youngest player on the Mariners roster in 2001 was... Joel Pineiro

Freddy Garcia

Carlos Guillen

Mike Cameron vote view results 0% Joel Pineiro (0 votes)

0% Freddy Garcia (0 votes)

0% Carlos Guillen (0 votes)

0% Mike Cameron (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s question: Which of these former Mariners is not in the Top 10 WAR in team history?

Yesterday’s answer: Nelson Cruz

The total WAR breakdown for the options were: Jamie Moyer (34.4 WAR), Robinson Canó (23.5 WAR), Jay Buhner (23 WAR), and Nelson Cruz (17.1 WAR)

Daily Mariners Poll

Poll Did you shed a tear last night when the Mariners clinched? Oh hell yeah

Shed some!

No tears vote view results 0% Oh hell yeah (0 votes)

0% Shed some! (0 votes)

0% No tears (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Mailbag

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to Robbie Ray (31) and former Mariners Connor Sadzeck (31) and Roberto Kelly (58)!

Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.