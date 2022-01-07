Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/7/22: Paul Sewald, Sara Goodrum, and Adam Eaton

Good morning folks! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, Paul Sewald did a Q&A with MLB Trade Rumors readers on Wednesday morning.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic makes five predictions for the 2022 Mariners. ($)
- Julio really is a treasure.
In celebration of Three Kings Day, Seattle’s top prospect @JRODshow44 is giving back to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera, D.R. Over the past year, the 21-year-old has bought new baseball equipment to give to local children on this special holiday.— MLB Players Trust (@MLBPlayersTrust) January 6, 2022
READ: https://t.co/SfYBcA1InA pic.twitter.com/YUesi4L8lK
Around the league...
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic outlines one potential trade chip for each MLB team. ($)
- Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated revisits the Players’ League, an organization that formed in the wake of baseball’s first major player dispute.
- MLB outfielder Adam Eaton is considering retiring and joining the Angels coaching staff.
- Prospects Live dropped their first mock for the 2022 First Year Player Draft.
- Congratulations to Sara!
The #Astros have officially announced the hiring of Sara Goodrum as the club's director of player development.— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) January 5, 2022
Goodrum joins the Houston system after working as Brewers hitting coordinator in 2021.@AdamMcCalvy had this story on her last month: https://t.co/FoxAPkJ6AC
- We’ve got some drama brewing in New York.
Eric Chavez will not be joining the Yankees coaching staff after all. Per source, Chavez will become the new Mets hitting coach.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 6, 2022
- Laura Wagner at Defector analyzes the league’s approach to managing their public image during the lockout.
Loading comments...