FanPost Friday: Simply Seager

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Apologies for these posts being a bit inconsistent these days. I’m shooting for every other week, but the lockout doesn’t exactly provide much zeitgeist-y material to discuss. And yet, we had some Mariners news right before the New Year as veteran third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement. Some folks saw this coming, others were pretty shocked that Seager decided not to pursue another chapter of his career somewhere other than Seattle.

Regardless, Seager ends an 11-year MLB career with the rare distinction of being a career Seattle Mariner and we will surely see him again in a few years when he’s inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

So, in tribute to our beloved adult Tommy Pickles-lookin’ retired third baseman, today’s FanPost Friday is all Seager, all the time. If you haven’t read Kate’s excellent career highlights piece, you should check it out because I’m going to reference those moments a lot in these polls.

Let’s get into it!

Poll Were you surprised when Kyle Seager announced his retirement? Yes

No

I was 50/50

Thought he’d play at least 1-2 more seasons for a contender

Poll From Kate’s Seager Career Highlights piece, which moment is your absolute favorite? Kyle Seager’s final hit as a Mariner

Historic grand slam in 2013

Those spine-crushing Nelson Cruz hugs

Seager saves Díaz’s bacon in 2016

A new team dad is born in 2015

Walking off the As(s)tros in 2014

Seager’s 3 dingers versus the Yankees in 2014

Double the Seagers, double the dingers in 2020

Saving Paxton’s no-hitter

"I’m fuckin’ ready."

Poll If you had one, what was your go-to Kyle Seager nickname or slogan? Kyle.

K-Swag

Simply Seager

Seager Believer

Seags

Tommy Pickles

Poll What was your favorite Mariners commercial that featured Kyle Seager? K-Swag

Hawt Corner

Old-School Kyle

Hair Flip

Poll What are you going to miss the most about Kyle Seager? His hitting

His defense

His durability

Seeing him laugh and goof around with teammates

The way he ran the bases with toddler-esque short strides

The way he sometimes ran the bases with his mouth open, tongue out like MJ

The way he utterly terrorized the Texas Rangers his entire career

Poll Time to stir the pot! Taking longevity out of the equation, who is your personal favorite Mariners third baseman of all time? I’m not including Edgar here because that’s not fair to the rest of these guys (no disrespect, ‘gar) Kyle Seager

Adrián Beltré

Russ Davis

Mike Blowers

Jim Presley

Dan Meyer

That’s all for this week. Enjoy retirement, Kyle! You earned it and I think you made an excellent choice to hang it up while you can still go toss your three kids around. Lift with your legs, buddy.

See y’all next time something happens in the Mariners baseball world worth talking about. Be safe out there.