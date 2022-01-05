Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/5/21: Mariners Coaches, Joey Cora, and Jason Derulo

Good morning everybody! Let’s get this Wednesday kicked off with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Shannon Drayer explained how the Mariners will deploy their huge big league coaching staff in 2022.
Around the league...
- In his latest story at ESPN (for subscribers), Jeff Passan provides updates on the CBA negotiations. Mostly, there are none. But Jeff also looks at how a deal might come together in time for spring training.
- Former big league reliever Jim Corsi revealed that he has Stage IV liver and colon cancer and that he doesn’t have much longer to live.
- The Mets are planning to hire Joey Cora as their third base coach.
- The 2022 Baseball Prospectus Annual is now available for pre-order, which features essays and writing from many LL writers and alums!
- Alden Gonzalez at ESPN breaks down the state of the AL West. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- This is an absolutely wild story.
