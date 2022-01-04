Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/4/22: Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Rosenthal, and Cameron Maybin

In Mariners news...
- Legendary.
Ichiro’s journey to break the single-season hit record with 262 knocks was a sight to behold— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 3, 2022
Around the league...
- MLB Network has cut ties with Ken Rosenthal due to his criticism of commissioner Rob Manfred. Rosenthal worked with MLB Network for 13 years, where he had become a regular on the show, but he’ll remain with The Athletic and Fox Sports moving forward.
- Entering the new year, there are currently no CBA negotiations scheduled between MLB and the MLBPA, with many unknowns still surrounding the lockout.
- Fanatics is reportedly acquiring the trading card company Topps, with more details of the deal set to be revealed later in the week.
- Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin has announced his retirement from MLB after 15 seasons. He plans to stay involved with the game of baseball through the Players Alliance, in order to help create opportunities for the next generation of Black baseball players.
