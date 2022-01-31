 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/22: Robinson Cano, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and Clint Dempsey

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic - Serie del Caribe 2021 Photo by Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Vintage Robbie?

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to Seattle’s Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo on their inductions to the National Soccer Hall of Fame!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...