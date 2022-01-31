Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/22: Robinson Cano, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and Clint Dempsey

In Mariners news...
- With the loss of Kyle Seager and continued shuffling of their roster, the Mariners’ biggest need entering the 2022 season is power, writes Brent Stecker at 710 ESPN Seattle.
- 17-year old pitcher Frederik Jimenez has officially signed with the Mariners.
Flashing a solid curveball and low 90s velocity, 17-year-old Frederik Jimenez ( ) brings raw pitching power to the table. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/JIU2UE8t9F— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 30, 2022
Around the league...
- Vintage Robbie?
here’s Robinson Canó’s first triple since 2016 to give D.R. the early lead against Puerto Rico #SeriedelCaribe2022 pic.twitter.com/y4eq3ULNFP— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 30, 2022
- The Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate has completed its rebrand and is now named the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, paying homage to Houston’s contributions to space exploration and Texas’ cowboy legacy.
- Rest in peace to former New York Mets reliever Jeff Innis, who passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with cancer. He spent almost all of his carer with the Mets, recording 360 innings for the team from 1987-1993.
- Andrew Simon at MLB.com highlights the 10 most notable one-season stints that players have had with MLB teams.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to Seattle’s Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo on their inductions to the National Soccer Hall of Fame!
Loading comments...