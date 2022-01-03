Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/3/22: Billy Cooke, Genevieve Beacom, and Gabriel Moreno

In Mariners news...
- Mariners minor league player Billy Cooke has announced his retirement from baseball after dealing with injuries for the past two years.
Around the league...
- Genevieve Beacom, who recently signed with the Melbourne Aces, is set to become the first woman to pitch in the Australian Baseball League.
After a 0.00 ERA at the U16 level, Genevieve Beacom has signed with Peter Moylan's Melbourne Aces for the upcoming season!— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) January 2, 2022
She would become the first female to pitch in the top-tier Australian Baseball League pic.twitter.com/MtHKrtgVzM
- The Toronto Blue Jays could have a decision to make of when to add catching prospect Gabriel Moreno to their 40-man roster as he continues to impress in the minor leagues.
- Iowa Cubs owner Michael Gartner surprised all 23 of his full-time employees with a large share of the profits from the sale of the team on his last day on the job.
