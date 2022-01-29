Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/22: Taylor Trammell, Tarik Skubal, and Wil Myers

Hello everybody and happy Saturday! Let’s get your weekend started with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Taylor Trammell and Emani Hill certainly didn’t spare any expense for their wedding.
- Mariners minor leaguer Brayan Díaz will be suspended for 60 games for testing positive for PEDs.
Four @MiLB pitchers have each received a 60-game suspension without pay following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. pic.twitter.com/smaAD4VgiC— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 28, 2022
Around the league...
- A massive congratulations to our very own Michael Ajeto for being named a 2022 SABR Analytics Conference Research Award finalist for the category of Contemporary Baseball Commentary!
- Mikey recently wrote about Seattle University alum Tarik Skubal over at Baseball Prospectus and how one of his strangest pitches could become quite effective for him. ($)
- Also at BP, former LL writer Patrick Dubuque wrote about the possibility of Major League Baseball expanding. ($)
- The prospect team at MLB Pipeline listed a player for each team that could make their way into the top 100 by 2024.
- A pair of former minor league baseball teams tried and failed to sue Major League Baseball in order to get documents related to the decision to cut 40 teams from minor league affiliation. Daniel Kaplan at The Athletic has the report. ($)
- I bet you didn’t know about this! I certainly didn’t.
If Wil Myers has a big season, he could become the Padres all-time home run leader. pic.twitter.com/eZFP3DCxcH— Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 28, 2022
- This former Mariner is about to thrive in Los Angeles, methinks.
Righty Sam Gaviglio has agreed to a minor league deal with the #Dodgers, I’m told. Deal has an invitation to Major League spring training.— Steve Adams (@Adams_Steve) January 28, 2022
- Speaking of the Dodgers...
US Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Uganda Baseball players Ben Serunkuma & Umar Male as the first two Ugandan born to play professionally for a Major League Baseball (MLB) organization in USA.— National Council of Sports -Uganda (@NCSUganda1) January 28, 2022
1/6 pic.twitter.com/aNCI4J8IaW
- A series of markers commemorating Black Americans was defaced recently. Major League Baseball helped to restore them. James Wagner at The New York Times has the story.
Loading comments...