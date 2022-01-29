 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/22: Taylor Trammell, Tarik Skubal, and Wil Myers

It’s the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everybody and happy Saturday! Let’s get your weekend started with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Taylor Trammell and Emani Hill certainly didn’t spare any expense for their wedding.
  • Mariners minor leaguer Brayan Díaz will be suspended for 60 games for testing positive for PEDs.

Around the league...

  • A massive congratulations to our very own Michael Ajeto for being named a 2022 SABR Analytics Conference Research Award finalist for the category of Contemporary Baseball Commentary!
  • Mikey recently wrote about Seattle University alum Tarik Skubal over at Baseball Prospectus and how one of his strangest pitches could become quite effective for him. ($)
  • Also at BP, former LL writer Patrick Dubuque wrote about the possibility of Major League Baseball expanding. ($)
  • The prospect team at MLB Pipeline listed a player for each team that could make their way into the top 100 by 2024.
  • A pair of former minor league baseball teams tried and failed to sue Major League Baseball in order to get documents related to the decision to cut 40 teams from minor league affiliation. Daniel Kaplan at The Athletic has the report. ($)
  • I bet you didn’t know about this! I certainly didn’t.
  • This former Mariner is about to thrive in Los Angeles, methinks.
  • A series of markers commemorating Black Americans was defaced recently. Major League Baseball helped to restore them. James Wagner at The New York Times has the story.

