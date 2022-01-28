Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/28/22: Lloyd McClendon, Gordon Beckham, and Minor League Housing

Hello everyone! We’ve made it to Friday. I’m sure everyone is still getting used to our new comments system, so feel free to discuss the following...

In Mariners news...

Many of the Mariners international free agent signings we already knew about — and some we didn’t — are now official.

We are excited to announce the following 2022 international signings:



RHP Sebastian Barrios

RHP William Calderón

INF/C Joaan De Jesus

C Carlos González

RHP Federik Jimenez

RHP Erick Rodriguez

RHP Wuilliams Rodriguez

UTIL Dervy Ventura — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 27, 2022

Around the league...

Good to see Lloyd land another managerial job. I still miss him in Seattle, sometimes.

BREAKING: Lloyd McClendon will take over as the 2022 manager of the Mud Hens.



He replaces Gary Jones, who joins the @tigers staff as first base coach.



https://t.co/6ucVo6jRSe pic.twitter.com/wvy3BkUoIg — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) January 27, 2022

Anders’ picks...

If you’ve been looking for N95 masks in the Seattle area, you should be able to get them for free at your local grocery store or pharmacy soon.