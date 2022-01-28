Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/28/22: Lloyd McClendon, Gordon Beckham, and Minor League Housing

Hello everyone! We’ve made it to Friday. I’m sure everyone is still getting used to our new comments system, so feel free to discuss the following...
In Mariners news...
- Many of the Mariners international free agent signings we already knew about — and some we didn’t — are now official.
We are excited to announce the following 2022 international signings:— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 27, 2022
RHP Sebastian Barrios
RHP William Calderón
INF/C Joaan De Jesus
C Carlos González
RHP Federik Jimenez
RHP Erick Rodriguez
RHP Wuilliams Rodriguez
UTIL Dervy Ventura
Around the league...
- Good to see Lloyd land another managerial job. I still miss him in Seattle, sometimes.
BREAKING: Lloyd McClendon will take over as the 2022 manager of the Mud Hens.— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) January 27, 2022
He replaces Gary Jones, who joins the @tigers staff as first base coach.
https://t.co/6ucVo6jRSe pic.twitter.com/wvy3BkUoIg
- Reports indicate that minor league baseball players will not require a COVID-19 vaccine in order to play in 2022. Minor league staff are required to receive the vaccine unless they can provide a “bona fide religious and medical exemption.”
- Former Mariner Gordon Beckham announced his retirement. Beckham hasn’t played in an MLB game since 2019 and says Buster Posey’s decision to retire influenced his decision to do the same.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs broke down the 2022 Hall of Fame results player-by-player.
- David Schoenfield at ESPN looked ahead to the three upcoming Hall of Fame classes, one of which includes our good pal Ichiro. ($)
- Major League Baseball is supposed to be required to provide housing to minor league players going forward. However, many minor leaguers are concerned that the league will seek to exploit loopholes in the rule.
Anders’ picks...
- If you’ve been looking for N95 masks in the Seattle area, you should be able to get them for free at your local grocery store or pharmacy soon.
The Washington State Department of Health says local pharmacies should start receiving N95 masks to distribute for free in the coming days.— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 27, 2022
Albertsons (Safeway, Haggen), Costco, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger (Fred Meyer, QFC), and Walgreens are program partners in Washington. https://t.co/2lwjApeLFa
