Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/28/22: Lloyd McClendon, Gordon Beckham, and Minor League Housing

In which we recall two Mariners legends.

By Anders Jorstad
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Hello everyone! We’ve made it to Friday. I’m sure everyone is still getting used to our new comments system, so feel free to discuss the following...

In Mariners news...

  • Many of the Mariners international free agent signings we already knew about — and some we didn’t — are now official.

Around the league...

  • Good to see Lloyd land another managerial job. I still miss him in Seattle, sometimes.

Anders’ picks...

  • If you’ve been looking for N95 masks in the Seattle area, you should be able to get them for free at your local grocery store or pharmacy soon.

