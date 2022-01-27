 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/22: Mike Shildt, Kenta Maeda, and Megan Rapinoe

It’s link time, baby.

Hello everybody and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners continue to fill out their 2021 IFA class.

Around the league...

  • The Padres have reportedly hired former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as a player development coach. Shildt will continue his work in the commissioner’s office while working for the Padres, which is somehow not a conflict of interest.
  • Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus broke down why the league’s proposal to use top prospect lists as a means of service time manipulation solution makes him uncomfortable. For my money, I would be absolutely stunned if this gets anywhere close to being passed. ($)
  • If you or someone you know would be good for this, go sign up!

Anders’ picks...

  • Sue Bird is back with the Storm, so Megan Rapinoe decided to join her fiancé in the return-to-Seattle parade.

