Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/22: Mike Shildt, Kenta Maeda, and Megan Rapinoe

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners continue to fill out their 2021 IFA class.
The Mariners have added two RHPs out of Venezuela in Erick Rodriguez and Wuilliams Rodriguez. They have also signed two Panamanians in RHP William Calderon and catcher Carlos Gonzalez.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 26, 2022
Erick (right): Very physical, throws hard.
Wuilliams (left): Wiry and projectable. 6-4 frame. pic.twitter.com/Kz5enqSOET
- Julio’s brand released some new swag yesterday. Go get some so you can say you were in on it first!
Around the league...
- The Padres have reportedly hired former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as a player development coach. Shildt will continue his work in the commissioner’s office while working for the Padres, which is somehow not a conflict of interest.
- Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus broke down why the league’s proposal to use top prospect lists as a means of service time manipulation solution makes him uncomfortable. For my money, I would be absolutely stunned if this gets anywhere close to being passed. ($)
- If you or someone you know would be good for this, go sign up!
Calling all young female baseball players - join us this spring!— MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) January 26, 2022
MLB Trailblazer Series' applications close THIS Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 PM ET!
Visit https://t.co/OZI9a6AIeh & share with a future trailblazer today. pic.twitter.com/B4L6eXtQKV
- Twins starter Kenta Maeda, who underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, should be ready to pitch again in September.
- Our own Jake Mailhot wrote a piece at Fangraphs about a different Twins starter, explaining why Bailey Ober has the tools to break out in 2022.
- The independent Frontier League, which is an official partner league of Major League Baseball, has announced that it will try out a “sudden death” rule in extra innings that will prevent games from going deep into extras.
Anders’ picks...
- Sue Bird is back with the Storm, so Megan Rapinoe decided to join her fiancé in the return-to-Seattle parade.
OL Reign Re-Signs Forward Megan Rapinoe to One-Year Deal— OL Reign (@OLReign) January 26, 2022
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/eV1sUBzDdq#olreign #bebold pic.twitter.com/5WgzSIg6du
