Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/22: Matt Olson, Colten Brewer, and MLB labor negotiations

In case you missed it, Lookout Landing is hiring! Check out all of the positions the site is looking for and come join our team.
In Mariners news...
- Already clocking pitches at 91 MPH, 16 year old RHP Dylan Wilson will be an exciting addition to the Mariners’ system in 2023.
Joining SS Felnin Celesten and the Seattle Mariners in 2023 will be Curaçao RHP Dylan Wilson. Barely 16 years old, Wilson is already up to 91 with "every bit the makings of a future *plus* curveball".— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 25, 2022
Pretty significant arm talent/projection here. pic.twitter.com/CrjHIkPfNA
Around the league...
- MLB and the MLBPA had yet another meeting yesterday that ended without a deal. However, they are planning to meet again today to continue discussions.
The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. There is not a deal, nor did anyone expect one. Union made a broad proposal that included removing pieces of its past offers.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2022
The good news: They’re meeting again tomorrow. Passes for progress.
- The Frontier League is planning to try out a new format to settle tie games that they are calling “sudden death baseball.” It will involve the home team deciding whether they want to pitch or hit if the games remains tied after one extra inning.
The @FLProBaseball has announced it will use "sudden death baseball" to settle tie games. After one extra inning if game remains tied, the home team chooses to hit or pitch. The hitting team puts a runner on 1st. 3 outs. Run scores? Hitting team wins. No runs? Pitching team wins.— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) January 24, 2022
- Clinton Yates at The Undefeated details the deeper bond of baseball and the Bahamas, and the growth that has stemmed from the new generation of young Bahamian ballplayers.
- The Atlanta Braves reportedly spoke to the Oakland Athletics about a potential trade involving Matt Olson prior to the start of the lockout.
- RHP Colten Brewer has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals as a non-roster invite to major league spring training.
