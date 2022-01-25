Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/22: Matt Olson, Colten Brewer, and MLB labor negotiations

Good morning! In case you missed it, Lookout Landing is hiring! Check out all of the positions the site is looking for and come join our team. With that, let’s jump right in to today’s baseball happenings.

In Mariners news...

Already clocking pitches at 91 MPH, 16 year old RHP Dylan Wilson will be an exciting addition to the Mariners’ system in 2023.

Joining SS Felnin Celesten and the Seattle Mariners in 2023 will be Curaçao RHP Dylan Wilson. Barely 16 years old, Wilson is already up to 91 with "every bit the makings of a future *plus* curveball".



Pretty significant arm talent/projection here. pic.twitter.com/CrjHIkPfNA — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 25, 2022

Around the league...

MLB and the MLBPA had yet another meeting yesterday that ended without a deal. However, they are planning to meet again today to continue discussions.

The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. There is not a deal, nor did anyone expect one. Union made a broad proposal that included removing pieces of its past offers.



The good news: They’re meeting again tomorrow. Passes for progress. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2022

The Frontier League is planning to try out a new format to settle tie games that they are calling “sudden death baseball.” It will involve the home team deciding whether they want to pitch or hit if the games remains tied after one extra inning.