 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/22: Matt Olson, Colten Brewer, and MLB labor negotiations

New, 169 comments

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Good morning! In case you missed it, Lookout Landing is hiring! Check out all of the positions the site is looking for and come join our team. With that, let’s jump right in to today’s baseball happenings.

In Mariners news...

  • Already clocking pitches at 91 MPH, 16 year old RHP Dylan Wilson will be an exciting addition to the Mariners’ system in 2023.

Around the league...

  • MLB and the MLBPA had yet another meeting yesterday that ended without a deal. However, they are planning to meet again today to continue discussions.
  • The Frontier League is planning to try out a new format to settle tie games that they are calling “sudden death baseball.” It will involve the home team deciding whether they want to pitch or hit if the games remains tied after one extra inning.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...