Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/22: Isaiah Campbell, Taylor Trammell, and Matt Klentak

Good morning all! Start your week off with a light batch of baseball news.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Isaiah Campbell reflects on last season with a vision for the future.
2021 Dan Wilson Community Service Award winner @isaiah_campbell reflects on a memorable year and looks forward to what’s ahead. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/zklmdjdnNR— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 23, 2022
- Could the Mariners benefit from a trade involving Taylor Trammell, Luis Torrens, and Jake Fraley? Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times analyzes each player’s trade value and the possibilities of involving them in a trade package.
Around the league...
- The Milwaukee Brewers have hired former Philadelphia Phillies GM Matt Klentak as a special assistant for the upcoming season. Klentak had been working as a strategy and development officer with the Phillies after he stepped down as GM in 2020, and had one year left on his contract before he accepted the new role with the Brewers.
- USA Baseball and MLB have announced the initial 25 players that will be a part of the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline League, taking place in North Carolina this summer.
Becca’s picks...
- Craziness. Congrats to Ayoka Lee on a new D1 women’s basketball record!
THE MOST POINTS IN D-1 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HISTORY!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022
Kansas State's Ayoka Lee just dropped 61 to set the record
( @KStateWBB) pic.twitter.com/YMzVjPuqNk
