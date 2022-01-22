Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/22/22: Jarred Kelenic, Brian Butterfield, and Fredy Montero

Hello all! Good morning and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations Julio!
Congratulations to Julio Rodríguez for being honored in his native Loma De Cabrera as an “honored son” of the town for his achievements in baseball, especially his role in bringing the first-ever Olympic medal in baseball to the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/OukUxMDtbe— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) January 21, 2022
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times notes that Jarred Kelenic is likely to be the M’s regular center fielder in 2022 even with the positive progress from Kyle Lewis.
Around the league...
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic explores the potential future for former Angels coach Brian Butterfield after Butterfield refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. ($)
- Geoff Pontes at Baseball America ranks the best individual pitches in the top 100, giving Brandon Williamson and George Kirby shout outs for their fastballs and Matt Brash a note for his breaking ball. ($)
- Pontes also notes which players just narrowly missed the top 100. Three other Mariners received votes for the list even though they did not make it. ($)
- Ángel Hernández’s discrimination lawsuit was recently dismissed for a second time.
- R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports analyzes the biggest flaw of each remaining MLB free agent.
- The Sports Illustrated staff made their case for who should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Anders’ picks...
- Exciting news for Sounders fans!
OFFICIAL: Fredy Montero is back with Sounders FC on a one-year deal with a club option for 2023. https://t.co/JTDg5OZ0Ii— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 21, 2022
Loading comments...