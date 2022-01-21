 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/21/22: MLB Expansion, Tampa Bay Rays, and More CBA Updates

We’ve got news...it’s multiplying.

By Anders Jorstad

Blue Jays v Mariners
No thoughts just upside-down inflatable moose
Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Yesterday was a surprisingly busy day in the world of baseball (grading on the lockout curve) so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Vibin’ With J-Rod may be on pause due to the lockout (since Julio is on the 40-man roster), but that didn’t stop Julio from posting some new content to his personal YouTube channel.

Around the league...

  • Which do you want first, the good news or the bad news? I suppose I can’t wait for you to decide so I’ll choose for you. The good news: the MLBPA is planning to present a new CBA proposal on Monday. The bad news: Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that the owners have no plans to accept a deal until the absolute last minute so they can get the players into panic-accepting a worse offer. ($)
  • Worth a reminder that Bob Nightengale has a mixed resume when it comes to reliability, but frankly I’d be happy with expansion anywhere. MLB needs more employment opportunities.
  • The Minnesota Twins are inducting three people to their organizational Hall of Fame this summer.

