Four Mariners prospects rank in Baseball Prospectus 2022 Top-101

It’s prospect list week, as Baseball Prospectus has dropped their annual preseason ranking of the Top-101 prospects in baseball a day after Baseball America posted theirs. The Seattle Mariners have placed four prospects on BP’s list:

No. 3 OF Julio Rodríguez

No. 15 SS Noelvi Marte

No. 21 RHP George Kirby

No. 87 RHP Emerson Hancock

As BP notes, and most anyone who makes a prospect list of this or any size would echo, this is an exercise in tiers more than a literal numerical ranking with pinpoint precision, particularly once you leave the first quartile or quintile of the list. Whereas Emerson Hancock slipped off the list from Baseball America, BP remains more optimistic on his lofty potential. Conversely, they appear to hold greater reservations about command issues and long-term starter status for Matt Brash. Harry Ford cracked the “just missed list”, while southpaw Adam Macko made the cut for the predictive “emergent members of the 2023 Top-101” list.

Full Disclosure: I contributed on each of these articles/lists.