Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/20/22: Daddy Yankee, Katie Krall, and Chris Denorfia

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! Here are the latest updates from the sport of baseball, which you may have forgotten exists.
In Mariners news...
- Famous rapper Daddy Yankee was almost a Mariners farmhand? Who knows, but that’s what he’s telling people, anyway.
Daddy Yankee...which tire was flat on the way to your tryout with the Seattle @Mariners. We need to know.
Around the league...
- The MLB Players’ Association is reportedly planning to submit a new CBA proposal to the league within the next couple of days.
- Baseball America has a list of the average exit velocities and fastball velocities for each of the top 100 prospects.
- Similarly the BA top 100 prospects chat features some more in-depth insight on the players listed (and not listed) on this year’s top 100.
- The Space Cowboys already have their new logo.
BREAKING: Formerly the Skeeters, Houston Astros Triple A Team is Now the Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus explored the possibility of expanded playoffs and how the league should implement it. ($)
- The Red Sox have hired Katie Krall as a development coach for their Double-A affiliate in Portland, making Boston the first organization with two women in coaching roles.
- Another former Mariner has landed a minor league managerial gig.
#BREAKING The coaching staff for the Yard Goats 2022 season has been announced, watch out Double-A Northeast League we're comin' for ya

Next, world domination. #NoGoatsNoGlory
Next, world domination. #NoGoatsNoGlory
https://t.co/slYgBRdgJp pic.twitter.com/KLBz3RiXKG
- Outside the Lines did a special segment on the complicated Hall of Fame candidacy of Alex Rodriguez, which we’re likely to be talking about for the next decade.
- The Athletic posted the results of their fan survey on attitudes towards the lockout. ($)
