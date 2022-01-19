Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/22: Julio Rodríguez, Carlos Correa, and Brandon Gomes

Good morning to all and a happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Kyle Glaser at Baseball America makes the case for Julio Rodríguez to be considered the top prospect in baseball.
- Congratulations to Brett, who was named the Rookie of the Year in the Puerto Rican Winter League!
- The Mariners officially announced their signings for the International Free Agent class of 2021.
Around the league...
- Jared Diamond at The Wall Street Journal took a deep dive into the “slump” of new member inductions that the MLB Hall of Fame is experiencing thanks to the controversy surrounding the steroid era.
- Jayson Stark at The Athletic analyzes the vote totals that we know so far for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. ($)
- Dayn Perry goes back in time to revisit the 1972 season and explaining why it was such a crucial year for the sport.
- The Padres continue to steal coaches from the M’s system.
#Padres announce minor league coaching staffs. Among the changes is Jared Sandberg leaving behind job as #Mariners' bench coach to manage @epchihuahuas. https://t.co/anlv5gDBbF pic.twitter.com/qhuEKpaJy5— Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) January 18, 2022
- The Dodgers promoted Brandon Gomes to the role of general manager. Andrew Friedman still oversees all baseball personnel decisions, but the promotion will likely prevent him from leaving for other GM openings.
- A good minor league team name becomes a great minor league team name.
MLB source confirms the #Astros will announce they have changed the name of the Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2022
- Carlos Correa announced that he has hired Scott Boras to be his agent going forward. Should the Astros choose to re-sign him now, they’ll really have to pony up for him.
