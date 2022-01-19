 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/22: Julio Rodríguez, Carlos Correa, and Brandon Gomes

Man, we really need baseball to come back soon.

By Anders Jorstad

Good morning to all and a happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Dodgers promoted Brandon Gomes to the role of general manager. Andrew Friedman still oversees all baseball personnel decisions, but the promotion will likely prevent him from leaving for other GM openings.
  • A good minor league team name becomes a great minor league team name.

