Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/22: Brian DeLunas, Francisco Liriano, and Coco Crisp

In Mariners news...
- Rest in peace to former Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas, who passed away yesterday at the age of 46 after a long battle with kidney disease. Known for his generosity, kindness, and dedication to the game, DeLunas and his welcoming presence will be greatly missed in the baseball community. A GoFundMe page has been created to support him and his family with funeral and everyday expenses.
Around the league...
- The Washington Nationals have hired former A’s outfielder Coco Crisp as their new outfield and base-running coordinator, and Bill Mueller as their new quality control coordinator.
- Veteran LHP Francisco Liriano has announced his retirement after an impressive 14-year MLB career spent mostly with the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Becca’s picks...
- Michael Buffer got the crowd hyped before the Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams playoff matchup last night.
One of my favorite sports facts is that Michael Buffer has built up a $400 million net worth by yelling "Let’s Get Ready To Rumble" for 40 years.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 18, 2022
Absolute legend.
