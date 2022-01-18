 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/22: Brian DeLunas, Francisco Liriano, and Coco Crisp

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Rest in peace to former Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas, who passed away yesterday at the age of 46 after a long battle with kidney disease. Known for his generosity, kindness, and dedication to the game, DeLunas and his welcoming presence will be greatly missed in the baseball community. A GoFundMe page has been created to support him and his family with funeral and everyday expenses.

Around the league...

  • The Washington Nationals have hired former A’s outfielder Coco Crisp as their new outfield and base-running coordinator, and Bill Mueller as their new quality control coordinator.

Becca’s picks...

