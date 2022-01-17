Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/22: Emerson Hancock, Dusty Baker, and Anibal Sanchez

In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Emerson Hancock details what his baseball journey has meant to him as he continues working towards his MLB dreams.
“This experience is just another opportunity to get better.” @EmersonHancock_ continues his journey towards big league dreams. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/uH9Oc1X7P2— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 14, 2022
- Brandon Gustafson at 710 ESPN Seattle analyzes Kyle Glaser’s prediction of Julio Rodriguez becoming one of the faces of MLB in the coming seasons.
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially announced the signing of 30 international players from nine different countries.
The Dodgers officially announced they’ve come to terms with 30 international signees from nine different countries. Their bonus pool was among the smallest.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 16, 2022
The full list: pic.twitter.com/rO4IkVuz7C
- Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker joins MLB Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day special to discuss Black representation in baseball ($).
- Shi Davdi at Sportsnet.ca highlights the importance of the Toronto Blue Jays setting their sights on the future by extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
- RHP Anibal Sanchez is considering returning to MLB after opting not to play for the 2021 season.
