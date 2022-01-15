 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/15/22: Mark Kotsay, Melky Cabrera, and The Atlantic League

Think of it this way: we’re one day closer to baseball returning, we just don’t know when exactly that will happen.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Mets Summer Workouts Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Saturday! Let’s take a look around baseball as we kick off the weekend.

In Mariners news...

  • Our own Joe Doyle drops some hype on some of the M’s upcoming international signees.

Around the league...

  • This is a fairly substantial change for the Orioles. It’s hard to know until it happens, but these changes could turn Camden from a hitter’s park into a pitcher’s one.
  • J.J. Cooper at Baseball America analyzed the merits of the top 100 prospect solution proposed by the owners for service time manipulation.
  • Mark Kotsay’s staff includes some interesting names, including (briefly) former Mariner Tommy Everidge.

