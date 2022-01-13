 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/13/22: Elian Soto, Mookie Betts, and Jim Kaat

Today’s the day that CBA negotiations (supposedly) resume.

By Anders Jorstad

Good morning all! It’s Thursday and we’re gonna get it started with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic is polling Mariners fans on the confidence of the current direction of the franchise. People have until noon pacific time today to answer the questions, after which Corey will release the results.

Around the league...

  • The players have found a way to get into their own workout facilities during the lockout.
  • I know they just won a World Series so it’s hard to feel too bad for them, but it has to be frustrating to be a Nationals fan and watch these amazing years of Juan Soto go to waste.
  • Speaking of Soto, his 16-year-old brother Elian decided to back out of his verbal agreement with the Mets and will instead sign with the Nationals once the International Signing Period opens up this weekend.
  • Ronald Acuña is looking pretty good as he aims to be ready for Opening Day.

