Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/13/22: Elian Soto, Mookie Betts, and Jim Kaat

In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic is polling Mariners fans on the confidence of the current direction of the franchise. People have until noon pacific time today to answer the questions, after which Corey will release the results.
Around the league...
- The players have found a way to get into their own workout facilities during the lockout.
Because MLB's owners have barred players from using club facilities during the lockout (whether they are injured or not) the MLBPA has recently finalized a partnership w/ D-BAT enabling all 40-man players & any FA with at least 1 day of service to use their facilities for free.— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) January 12, 2022
- I know they just won a World Series so it’s hard to feel too bad for them, but it has to be frustrating to be a Nationals fan and watch these amazing years of Juan Soto go to waste.
A sneak peek at the ZiPS + @FanGraphs Depth Chart for the Washington #Nationals. Full ZiPS up on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/1LFMT7JKQr— Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) January 12, 2022
- Speaking of Soto, his 16-year-old brother Elian decided to back out of his verbal agreement with the Mets and will instead sign with the Nationals once the International Signing Period opens up this weekend.
- Ronald Acuña is looking pretty good as he aims to be ready for Opening Day.
Ronald Acuña Jr. está tomando práctica de bateo en el terreno de juego por primera vez desde que comenzó su rehabilitación.— El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) January 12, 2022
Ronald Acuña Jr. is taking batting practice on the field for the first time since the start of his rehab.
: @Johnhawy. #ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/69DycscSNJ
- The Rockies have hired Sterling Monfort, the son of owner Dick Monfort, as the team’s new pro scouting director.
- Mookie Betts is taking advantage of his presence in Hollywood and is teaming up with Propagate to help the group develop scripted and unscripted film, TV and podcasting projects.
- The Twins announced that they will retire the jersey number of Hall of Famer Jim Kaat at a game this summer.
