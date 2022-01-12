 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/12/22: CBA Negotiations, Jon Lester, and Keith Hernandez

Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association may soon begin their long march towards a deal.

By Anders Jorstad
St Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Our big news for the day is some good news, as it appears Major League Baseball will present a new CBA proposal to the players tomorrow.
  • Our thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends as well as the entire Rays organization at this time.
  • The Orioles are planning to alter the dimensions of their ballpark for the first time in two decades.
  • Here we have a story being pitched as heartwarming when in reality it’s a sad indication of the current state of our society.

