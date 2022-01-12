Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/12/22: CBA Negotiations, Jon Lester, and Keith Hernandez

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Modesto Nuts have named Veronica Hernandez as the team’s new Assistant General Manager.
Around the league...
- Our big news for the day is some good news, as it appears Major League Baseball will present a new CBA proposal to the players tomorrow.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2022
- Joel Sherman at The New York Post argues that the Yankees should use this time to get rid of their outdated anti-facial hair policy.
- Tacoma native Jon Lester has announced his retirement from baseball.
- A former Mariners organizational employee has found a new home.
The Nationals have hired former Mariners Director of Player Development (2007-2009) and most recently pro scout Greg Hunter. He was let go during the summer of 2020 amid cost-cutting measures.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 11, 2022
Hunter was with Seattle's front office for 25 years.
- Our thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends as well as the entire Rays organization at this time.
The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez pic.twitter.com/CSasYv7Aqm— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 11, 2022
- The Orioles are planning to alter the dimensions of their ballpark for the first time in two decades.
- Here we have a story being pitched as heartwarming when in reality it’s a sad indication of the current state of our society.
An elementary school in Missouri is short staffed right now so Cardinals Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader stepped in as a substitute teacher pic.twitter.com/dDRDBYMDPU— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 12, 2022
- The Mets have announced that they will retire Keith Hernandez’s jersey number at a game during the 2022 season.
