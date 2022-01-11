 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/11/22: Kyle Keller, Mariners pitching camp, and the Georgia Bulldogs

Start your Tuesday off right with a fresh batch of links.

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Well this is quite the find.

Around the league...

  • Former Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Kyle Keller has signed with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Becca’s picks...

  • Rest in peace to comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, who has passed away at the age of 65. His kindness, generosity, and contributions to the world of television will be greatly missed.

