Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/11/22: Kyle Keller, Mariners pitching camp, and the Georgia Bulldogs

In Mariners news...
- Well this is quite the find.
While clearing out some *old* files at the @EverettAquaSox office, I came across this gem (from 1987). pic.twitter.com/X2WqZ3egQt— Pat Dillon (@AquaSoxRadio) January 10, 2022
- Baseball America has released their updated prospect rankings and scouting reports for the Mariners’ 2022 season.
- The Mariners have started their “Dominate the Zone” pitching camp in Peoria with many notable prospects, as well as some surprises, joining the list.
Around the league...
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Kyle Keller has signed with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball.
RHP Kyle Keller (Pirates) has signed with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan. Keller, a client of Nello Gamberdino, will earn a guaranteed $1.3M, with another $300K in incentives— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2022
- Apple is reportedly in serious talks with MLB to broadcast games for the upcoming season, specifically Monday and Wednesday night games that were previously aired by ESPN.
- Following the hiring of Rachel Balkovec as the manager of the New York Yankees’ Low A affiliate, MLB.com highlights women who have broken barriers in baseball history.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the Georgia Bulldogs on their National Championship win!
HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS @GeorgiaFootball gets revenge on Bama and wins its first CFP title in program history! pic.twitter.com/L4VC30FUUQ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022
- Rest in peace to comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, who has passed away at the age of 65. His kindness, generosity, and contributions to the world of television will be greatly missed.
Loading comments...