Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/10/22: Rachel Balkovec, Jeff Pickler, and Ryan Flaherty

In Mariners news...
- Congrats to Taylor and Emani Trammell!
Update: got married, very emotional pic.twitter.com/iMorlL10u6— Taylor Trammell (@Taytram24) January 9, 2022
- Shannon Drayer at 710 ESPN Seattle compares the heart of the Mariners’ batting order to the rest of the AL West.
Around the league...
- This is amazing. Can’t wait to see Balkovec in action!
Sources: Rachel Balkovec, who joined the Yankees organization as a minor-league hitting coach in 2019, will serve as the manager for the Low A Tampa Tarpons next season.— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 9, 2022
- Cincinnati Reds planning and outfield coach Jeff Pickler has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of New York Mets bench coach, and now plans on staying with the Reds for the 2022 season.
- The San Diego Padres have denied the Mets’ request to interview Ryan Flaherty, their quality control coach, as they continue to debate the details about who will be filling Showalter’s staff. ($)
