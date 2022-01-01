Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/1/22: Modesto Nuts, Jameson Taillon, and Justin Grimm

Good morning everybody and Happy New Year! Thanks for spending another wonderful year here at Lookout Landing. Let’s hope this year brings us our first Mariners playoff appearance in 20 years. Let’s start the year off with some links.

In Mariners news...

The Modesto Nuts have proposed a new ballpark to the city and county due to MLB’s concerns with the current facilities.

Around the league...

These things were pretty unbelievable.

69 Seconds of Barry Zito Curveballs. pic.twitter.com/Uth8lJeHaz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) December 28, 2021

Some people have too much time on their hands, but this is still pretty funny.

@FoolishBB

inspired by your work

i made the modded version of Winnie the Pooh's Home Run Derby where Jacab degrom is added pic.twitter.com/WlCePTz48F — er (@mlasdf2) December 31, 2021

Anders’ picks...