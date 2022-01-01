 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/1/22: Modesto Nuts, Jameson Taillon, and Justin Grimm

Some New Year’s Day links.

By Anders Jorstad
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Good morning everybody and Happy New Year! Thanks for spending another wonderful year here at Lookout Landing. Let’s hope this year brings us our first Mariners playoff appearance in 20 years. Let’s start the year off with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • The Modesto Nuts have proposed a new ballpark to the city and county due to MLB’s concerns with the current facilities.

Around the league...

  • These things were pretty unbelievable.
  • Some people have too much time on their hands, but this is still pretty funny.

Anders’ picks...

