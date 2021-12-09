Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/9/21: John Means, Yasiel Puig, and Gerrit Cole

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! We’re coming off what is likely to be one of the busier days of the lockout with the MiLB Rule 5 Draft taking place yesterday. Let’s get to all of that and more.
In Mariners news...
- At this point we might as well just call this segment “Noelvi Marte news.”
Noelvi Marte Empuja la 5 del inning para los Gigantes, ahí vienen ellos Gigantes despertaron esos bates. #GigantesDeVerdad #LIDOM pic.twitter.com/FpYkcnhEst— Gigantes de Verdad (@GigantesdVerdad) December 8, 2021
Noelvi Marte with a nice double play turn to bail his pitcher out of a jam. The defense looks very smooth and confident, he's really playing up to the level of the league so far. pic.twitter.com/cE6pz6b0ne— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) December 9, 2021
Around the league...
- Good to see someone out there giving Ty France some love.
Top 10 first basemen going into 2022. pic.twitter.com/ee82aWKRZu— MLB Nerds (@MLBNerds) December 8, 2021
- The Athletic Staff interviewed representatives from MLB and the MLBPA about whether the scrubbing of player likenesses from the league’s webpages was literal law or merely a part of the bargaining process. ($)
- Yasiel Puig is indeed returning to pro baseball, just not in America. I’m guessing that he’s going to absolutely dominate the KBO.
Yasiel Puig is coming to #KBO after all. The Kiwoom Heroes have signed Puig to a 1-yr, $1 million contract (maximum amount for 1st-year foreign players), source tells my colleague at Yonhap. The club's official announcement expected soon.— Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) December 9, 2021
- Jake Devin at Pinstripe Alley wonders how likely it is that Gerrit Cole opts out of his deal in three years.
- The Orioles have signed 2021 part-time Mariner Jacob Nottingham to a minor league contract.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs examines the potential trade market for John Means.
Anders’ picks...
- Our own Michael Ajeto tweeted this out yesterday, reminding me of the joys that Mariners commercials bring me. I seriously hope the team manages to bring them back in 2022. This one in particular is a gem from start to finish.
Loading comments...