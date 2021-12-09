 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/9/21: John Means, Yasiel Puig, and Gerrit Cole

This is just a Noelvi Marte update space until further notice.

By Anders Jorstad

Syndication: Cincinnati Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! We’re coming off what is likely to be one of the busier days of the lockout with the MiLB Rule 5 Draft taking place yesterday. Let’s get to all of that and more.

In Mariners news...

  • At this point we might as well just call this segment “Noelvi Marte news.”

Around the league...

  • Good to see someone out there giving Ty France some love.
  • The Athletic Staff interviewed representatives from MLB and the MLBPA about whether the scrubbing of player likenesses from the league’s webpages was literal law or merely a part of the bargaining process. ($)
  • Yasiel Puig is indeed returning to pro baseball, just not in America. I’m guessing that he’s going to absolutely dominate the KBO.

Anders’ picks...

  • Our own Michael Ajeto tweeted this out yesterday, reminding me of the joys that Mariners commercials bring me. I seriously hope the team manages to bring them back in 2022. This one in particular is a gem from start to finish.

