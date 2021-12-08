 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/8/21: Tim Federowicz, Larry Stone, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Some news and notes from around baseball.

Good morning folks and happy Wednesday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Rainiers have their next manager, once again dipping into the waters of the recently-retired (after Kristopher Negrón, who has been elevated to the Mariners’ coaching staff).
  • Noelvi Marte might not stick at shortstop in the end, but I’ll be damned if he doesn’t look good there now.

Around the league...

  • Max Scherzer is trying to get his guy at the helm of the Mets for 2022.
  • Zach Hayes at Pitcher List breaks down exactly where we stand in the lockout right now and what issues are most contentious between the league and the players.
  • Sounds like the MLB Rule 5 Draft will still be happening once the lockout comes to an end.

