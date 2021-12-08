Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/8/21: Tim Federowicz, Larry Stone, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Good morning folks and happy Wednesday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Rainiers have their next manager, once again dipping into the waters of the recently-retired (after Kristopher Negrón, who has been elevated to the Mariners’ coaching staff).
After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s next, I have recently accepted a role to become the AAA manager for the Tacoma Rainier’s. I’m am very excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.— Tim Federowicz (@FedX19) December 7, 2021
- Noelvi Marte might not stick at shortstop in the end, but I’ll be damned if he doesn’t look good there now.
Enséñando un buen alcance el Cotizado prospecto de los Seattle Mariners Noelvi Marte. #GigantesDeVerdad #lidom pic.twitter.com/4ZKkNRLcH5— Gigantes de Verdad (@GigantesdVerdad) December 8, 2021
Around the league...
- Maury Brown at Forbes questions the integrity of Major League Baseball now that we know the league was using two different baseballs in 2021.
- Longtime baseball journalist Tim Kurkjian was given the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for his years of dedication to the sport.
- In other BBWAA news: congratulations to Seattle writer Larry Stone on his appointment as BBWAA President!
@StoneLarry of the @seattletimes is about to become president of the @officialBBWAA. I wish I could come up with an appropriate pun, but I’ll play it straight. Baseball might be mess right now because of its labor situation, but the @officialBBWAA is in good hands.— Bob Dutton (@ByBobDutton) December 7, 2021
- Max Scherzer is trying to get his guy at the helm of the Mets for 2022.
Sources: Mets ace pitcher Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to be the team’s next manager— Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 7, 2021
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs takes a look at how much each team is spending on their roster while we wait out the lockout.
- The University of Washington now has a club baseball team for women!
‼️MAKING HISTORY!!!!‼️— Maggie Gallagher (@maggs672) December 7, 2021
HOW FRICKEN COOL IS THIS Y'ALL!The first @UW Women's Club Baseball Team. First practice in the books ✔️
If you're enrolled at UW and want to be apart of this new journey, fill out our form below. https://t.co/rylglDqfCR
GO DAWGS! #Womeninbaseball pic.twitter.com/rnIbuACvkh
- Zach Hayes at Pitcher List breaks down exactly where we stand in the lockout right now and what issues are most contentious between the league and the players.
- Sounds like the MLB Rule 5 Draft will still be happening once the lockout comes to an end.
And I'm hearing that the MLB Rule 5 draft is expected to take place soon after whenever the lockout ends/new CBA is agreed to. So two Rule 5 drafts, one offseason. Here we go.#Rule5Fever https://t.co/afF9XGVlFq— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) December 8, 2021
- The State of California has ruled that the Angel Stadium deal violates affordable housing law.
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. was reportedly involved in a minor motorcycle accident that left him with a few bumps and bruises but nothing serious.
Loading comments...