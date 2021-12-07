 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/7/21: Jose Marmolejos, Trevor Story, and Byron Buxton

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
  • Check out the Mariners’ full team and player projections live today on FanGraphs:
  • Former Mariner Jose Marmolejos has signed with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball.
  • So wholesome.

  • The Oakland A’s are still in pursuit of a new manager and now have five candidates that they are actively considering.

