Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/6/21: Lance McCullers Jr, Freddy Galvis, and Seiya Suzuki

In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times details the current MLB lockout and its effect on the Mariners’ spending spree.
Around the league...
- Houston Astros RHP Lane McCullers Jr. is expected to start throwing again in a little over a month as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Speaking at NRG Stadium before the Texans game, Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm strain) said he should start throwing in "about a month." He said he had another MRI a week and a half ago that came back clean and Dr. Neal ElAttrache said his graft from his 2019 Tommy John looks good.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 5, 2021
- Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis is reportedly close to signing a contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball.
- The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era committees of the National Baseball Hall of Fame have voted to induct legendary players Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, and Buck O’Neil. They will be honored with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot in the induction ceremony in July 2022.
- The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox are reportedly among the teams in most aggressive pursuit of infielder Seiya Suzuki
