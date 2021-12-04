Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/4/21: Casey Sadler, Masahiro Tanaka, and Curtis Granderson

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Casey Sadler was giving away free drinks from Starbucks to fans yesterday as a gesture of goodwill during the lockout.
Since we all could use some extra caffeine today-Go buy a drink on me! I do this every year and not once has a fan abused it. I have the best supporters IMO, so let’s continue…one per person. Snap a pic and retweet so I can see what and where you’re sippin. ☕️ #coffeewithcasey pic.twitter.com/JxLdHq7o7A— Casey Sadler (@sadler_squared) December 3, 2021
- Noelvi Marte had another great game in LIDOM last night, going 3-for-4 with three stolen bases. This is not easy to do; even Julio struggled at LIDOM last year.
¡El Gigante de Angelina!— Gigantes del Cibao ® (@Gigantes_Cibao) December 4, 2021
Noelvi Marte con una gran demostración de su bate y su velocidad se lleva el Gigante destacado del partido. #GiganteDeVerdad pic.twitter.com/HJQ78PvwDh
- Speaking of Julio...
Few swings from today’s hitting session! ⚙️✨ #evolving pic.twitter.com/wHCGid6aL5— Julio Y. Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) December 3, 2021
Around the league...
- All the major rule changes that the game was exploring — such as pitch clocks and robot umps — are on hold as the league negotiates its way out of the lockout. Jayson Stark at The Athletic explains why. ($)
- Masahiro Tanaka declined to opt out of his deal with NPB’s Golden Eagles and will remain with the squad for 2022.
- Our own Michael Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus analyzed the strangeness of Marcus Stroman’s fastball and what he could do to improve going forward. ($)
- Marc Normandin — also at BP — broke down the letter to the fans that Rob Manfred wrote in explanation of the lockout. (FREE)
- The Mets might look to a recently-retired player as they search for their new manager.
Curtis Granderson is among the names under consideration for the New York Mets’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 4, 2021
- The Marlins were reportedly showing interest in acquiring Ketel Marte from Arizona before the lockout began.
