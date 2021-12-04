 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/4/21: Casey Sadler, Masahiro Tanaka, and Curtis Granderson

It’s the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Casey Sadler was giving away free drinks from Starbucks to fans yesterday as a gesture of goodwill during the lockout.
  • Noelvi Marte had another great game in LIDOM last night, going 3-for-4 with three stolen bases. This is not easy to do; even Julio struggled at LIDOM last year.
  • Speaking of Julio...

Around the league...

  • All the major rule changes that the game was exploring — such as pitch clocks and robot umps — are on hold as the league negotiates its way out of the lockout. Jayson Stark at The Athletic explains why. ($)
  • Masahiro Tanaka declined to opt out of his deal with NPB’s Golden Eagles and will remain with the squad for 2022.
  • Our own Michael Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus analyzed the strangeness of Marcus Stroman’s fastball and what he could do to improve going forward. ($)
  • Marc Normandin — also at BP — broke down the letter to the fans that Rob Manfred wrote in explanation of the lockout. (FREE)
  • The Mets might look to a recently-retired player as they search for their new manager.

