Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/31/21: Evan White, Jesús Luzardo, and Josh Bell

Hello folks and welcome to the final day of 2021! Here’s what you need to know as we cap off the year.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic answered a number of 2022 Mariners questions in his end-of-year mailbag, including the potential closer for Seattle next year and the future of Evan White. ($)
Around the league...
- Jonathan Mayo breaks down the five most improved farm systems in baseball since the start of 2021.
- Former A’s prospect and current Marlin Jesús Luzardo credits former Mariners farmhand Alex Jackson with helping him improve his confidence on the mound after the trade.
- Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors wonders if the Nationals might be willing to trade Josh Bell just one year after acquiring him from Pittsburgh.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs unveiled his Hall of Fame ballot yesterday. It includes a player who nobody has really been talking about this cycle.
Anders’ picks...
- My resolution for 2022: bully restaurants into making skinnier (but wider) burgers. This should also apply to sandwiches. Nobody should be breaking their jaw over a BLT.
here’s my issue. why are fancy burgers so tall. what do you expect me to do with that? unlock my jaw like a serpent? no. i can’t accommodate that. a good burger should have a wider circumference, not more height. think about a frisbee. or a vinyl. that’s ambition, that’s progress— super mario griff (@griffski) December 30, 2021
