Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/30/21: Kyle Seager, Manny Acta, and Bobby Witt, Jr.

Recapping the reactions to Kyle Seager’s retirement and more.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Thursday! It’s the penultimate day of 2021, and here’s what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • One former Mariner passed along his congratulations to Kyle Seager for his retirement.
  • Happy belated birthday to Julio, who can know legally drink in the United States!
  • Topgolf is returning to T-Mobile Park in February.
  • Yet somehow he only won a single Gold Glove award.
  • Manny Acta was the guest on the latest episode of Fangraphs Audio where he talked about his career in baseball and the players he has met along the way.

Around the league...

  • Do you think Billy Wagner is a Hall of Famer?

