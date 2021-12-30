Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/30/21: Kyle Seager, Manny Acta, and Bobby Witt, Jr.

Hello folks and happy Thursday! It’s the penultimate day of 2021, and here’s what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- One former Mariner passed along his congratulations to Kyle Seager for his retirement.
Wishing him the best in the next chapter. It was a pleasure playing with him. https://t.co/59IWSuF47d pic.twitter.com/bcj067CFpO— Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) December 29, 2021
- Happy belated birthday to Julio, who can know legally drink in the United States!
21 ♂️ it’s my birthday today y’all !!!!!!!!— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) December 29, 2021
- Topgolf is returning to T-Mobile Park in February.
Top Golf Stadium is returning to T-Mobile Park. pic.twitter.com/ygrAeFDsDL— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 29, 2021
- Yet somehow he only won a single Gold Glove award.
Tip of the cap to @Mariners 3B Kyle Seager on the news of his retirement— SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) December 30, 2021
We have a "Good Throw Rating" stat
Since 2015, he leads 3B with 97% of his throws being good throws.
By comparison, Matt Chapman is 95.5% and Nolan Arenado is 95% pic.twitter.com/onXT5j9WsZ
- Manny Acta was the guest on the latest episode of Fangraphs Audio where he talked about his career in baseball and the players he has met along the way.
Around the league...
- Do you think Billy Wagner is a Hall of Famer?
Billy Wagner: 2.31 ERA in 903 IP— Adam Darowski (@baseballtwit) December 30, 2021
Dwight Gooden THROUGH AGE 22: 2.46 ERA in 924 innings
I will never know what to do with relievers and the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/WOgziYA1Fa
- Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors wonders what could stop Bobby Witt, Jr. from starting on Opening Day.
- David Schoenfield at ESPN looks back at the best and worst free agent signings of the last decade. ($)
