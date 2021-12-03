Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/21: Noelvi Marte, Justin Verlander, and Keynan Middleton

Hello everybody! As we enter the second day of the MLB lockout, here’s what you need to know today.
In Mariners news...
- In some places, baseball is still happening. Such as in LIDOM, where Noelvi Marte got a double in this first game with the league.
Anoten el nombre.— Gigantes del Cibao ® (@Gigantes_Cibao) December 3, 2021
NOELVI MARTE debutó con doblete en su primer turno en la liga. #GigantesDeVerdad pic.twitter.com/klNCi3Rz8D
- Here are some notes on what the Mariners might look to do once the lockout ends.
Per Drayer, Mariners are:— Ryan Blake (@_ryan_blake) December 2, 2021
- Interested in Story first then Bryant
- Unlikely to go over 6 years, which was issue w/ Semien
- Probably signing either a 3B or Suzuki
- Very interested in Matt Chapman as an "impact" bat
- Looking to trade for a "number 2 or 3" SP https://t.co/ffaqGulMa0
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus gives some reasons for optimism that the Robbie Ray signing will work out for Seattle. ($)
Around the league...
- Rob Manfred tried to use fans as a bludgeon to guilt trip the players into signing an agreement that is disadvantageous to them in his press conference yesterday morning.
"The most negative reaction we have is when a player leaves in free agency. Making that available earlier, we don't see that as a positive."— SNY (@SNYtv) December 2, 2021
- Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/quYebmojfs
- MLB players all over social media spent the day changing their profile pictures to the anonymous blank faces that currently appear on the league’s website. Many players also promised to promote non-baseball content as a way of showing solidarity during the discussions.
- With the Winter Meetings officially canceled, so too is the MLB portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Meaning that unless they end up rescheduling it down the line, teams probably didn’t need to protect players by adding to their 40-man roster. The minor league portion of the draft will still take place next week.
The Winter Meetings have been canceled for the major league portion of the proceedings. They will continue on the minor league side.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2021
- Officially speaking, Justin Verlander is still a free agent.
Free agency mystery: Justin Verlander’s $50M, 2-year Astros deal (w/opt out) never was announced and presumably is not official. That means Verlander and Astros have to wait to finalize until a new CBA is done. It is unclear why the deal reported 2 weeks ago is now in limbo.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2021
- This is a story from this summer, but ProPublica did a piece on sports owners who use their teams merely as a way to avoid paying taxes.
- Some players are using their time in lockout to help out the planet.
#stlcards shortstop Paul DeJong will be part of a Players for the Planet event this weekend in the Dominican Republic -- a beach cleanup for environment. Other players with #Cardinals ties expected to attend include Alex Reyes and former Cardinals Carlos Martinez and Bud Norris.— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) December 2, 2021
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs broke down the James Paxton signing as the left-hander heads to Boston.
- This former Mariner has landed a new contract.
#Dbacks have signed RHP Keynan Middleton to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) December 2, 2021
- The Blue Jays are reportedly looking to spend once the lockout is over.
Anders’ picks...
- Sonics fans, rejoice in the misery of the Thunder!
Memphis Grizzlies 152 Oklahoma City Thunder 79: Biggest margin of victory in NBA history.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2021
- The New York Times conducted a study on the most-used emojis in 2021 and how they’ve changed (or remained the same) over time.
