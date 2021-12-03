 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/21: Noelvi Marte, Justin Verlander, and Keynan Middleton

We’ll be hearing a lot about the lockout in the coming weeks. Here’s what is happening in baseball as it starts.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everybody! As we enter the second day of the MLB lockout, here’s what you need to know today.

In Mariners news...

  • In some places, baseball is still happening. Such as in LIDOM, where Noelvi Marte got a double in this first game with the league.
  • Here are some notes on what the Mariners might look to do once the lockout ends.
  • Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus gives some reasons for optimism that the Robbie Ray signing will work out for Seattle. ($)

Around the league...

  • Rob Manfred tried to use fans as a bludgeon to guilt trip the players into signing an agreement that is disadvantageous to them in his press conference yesterday morning.
  • MLB players all over social media spent the day changing their profile pictures to the anonymous blank faces that currently appear on the league’s website. Many players also promised to promote non-baseball content as a way of showing solidarity during the discussions.
  • With the Winter Meetings officially canceled, so too is the MLB portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Meaning that unless they end up rescheduling it down the line, teams probably didn’t need to protect players by adding to their 40-man roster. The minor league portion of the draft will still take place next week.
  • Officially speaking, Justin Verlander is still a free agent.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs broke down the James Paxton signing as the left-hander heads to Boston.
  • This former Mariner has landed a new contract.

Anders’ picks...

  • Sonics fans, rejoice in the misery of the Thunder!
  • The New York Times conducted a study on the most-used emojis in 2021 and how they’ve changed (or remained the same) over time.

