FanPost Friday: the lockout blues, offseason polls, Tim update & more

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday, locked out edition (week one of ???). We all knew it was almost certainly going to happen, but now that it’s here, I feel...defeated? Surprisingly disappointed? Bored? All of the above, perhaps. It’s certainly weird to go from constantly refreshing Twitter and checking for text alerts in hopes of the Mariners making a big move to nothing but stories about how much Manfred sucks and how the MLB website removed all the active player photos.

Well, let’s get down to today’s grab-bag of baseball-related nonsense, shall we?

First off, I was alerted of the existence of this movie, which I definitely FEEL like I saw the VHS cover for as a kid at a video store, but never saw it. It was a made for HBO movie, which is something they did before PRESTIGE TV SERIES took over.

Ok what the fuck is this lmfao pic.twitter.com/IL3zEzBBWM — dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) December 3, 2021

Poll Have you seen this movie? Yes

No

Holy shit what

Dah, comrade! vote view results 1% Yes (2 votes)

21% No (30 votes)

74% Holy shit what (103 votes)

2% Dah, comrade! (3 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

If you’ve seen it, tell us about in the comments. If you’re an old like me, was it something you stumbled on while watching pirated HBO at your friend’s house? Or was it something you sought out because you’re a baseball movie completest? Either way, because the internet is magic, the whole thing is on YouTube, so there’s your Friday activity. You’re welcome.

Okay, let’s talk free agents! The Robbie Ray signing has been more or less universally received very positively by the Mariners fanbase, so let’s take a look at what else y’all want next (whenever it becomes possible for teams to sign free agents again).

Poll Which free agent is your next highest priority signing for the Mariners? Trevor Story

Kris Bryant

Seiya Suzuki

Clayton Kershaw

Zach Greinke

Freddie Freeman

Carlos Correa

Other vote view results 22% Trevor Story (61 votes)

30% Kris Bryant (83 votes)

26% Seiya Suzuki (73 votes)

0% Clayton Kershaw (1 vote)

0% Zach Greinke (2 votes)

5% Freddie Freeman (14 votes)

13% Carlos Correa (36 votes)

1% Other (4 votes) 274 votes total Vote Now

Speaking of the lockout, let’s make some predictions!

Poll When will the lockout end? By mid-December

By the end of December

By mid-January

By the first week of February

Mid-February

Literally the day Spring Training is supposed to start

After ST is supposed to start, season gets delayed

No season, everything is awful vote view results 0% By mid-December (1 vote)

4% By the end of December (11 votes)

18% By mid-January (51 votes)

21% By the first week of February (60 votes)

23% Mid-February (63 votes)

16% Literally the day Spring Training is supposed to start (45 votes)

12% After ST is supposed to start, season gets delayed (33 votes)

3% No season, everything is awful (9 votes) 273 votes total Vote Now

Poll Whose side are you more sympathetic to? The owners

The players

I do not give a shit

They are both at fault vote view results 5% The owners (14 votes)

48% The players (129 votes)

18% I do not give a shit (49 votes)

28% They are both at fault (76 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now

Tim Update

Finally, closing with a quick update on our departed friend Tim Cantu. In case you missed it, there are a couple ways you can make a contribution in his memory.

First off, now through December 15, you can donate blood using the info below. If you miss the deadline, don’t be discouraged. Any blood donation is appreciated, of course.

Tim’s firm is running a blood donation campaign in his honor from December 1-15. Tim received many units of blood during his fight, and we have such deep gratitude for everyone who gives this precious resource ❤️. Just use donor code TIM at check in. https://t.co/bxZW039X0D pic.twitter.com/on9XcHYQYQ — Tim (@eutimioc2) November 27, 2021

Secondly, click here for the details for donating to a trust for Tim’s children via the law firm Tim worked for.

Tim, I hope you’re pumped on the Robbie Ray news and also having a good laugh over the details of Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame. We miss you, buddy.