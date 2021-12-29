Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/29/21: Shohei Ohtani, Eugenio Suárez, and John Madden

Good morning everybody and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s going on today.
In Mariners news...
- All is quiet in Mariners land.
Around the league...
- Tim Dierkes at MLB Trade Rumors researched the largest contracts handed out by every franchise in their history. There’s a couple in there that genuinely surprised me.
- Shohei Ohtani was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year.
- Mark Polishuk at MLBTR wonders what the heck the Reds are going to do with Eugenio Suárez.
- The Dodgers have added former Driveline instructor Ian Walsh to their coaching staff.
- In case you missed it, Larry Stone at the Seattle Times unveiled and explained his Hall of Fame ballot.
Anders’ picks...
- RIP to one of the most recognizable figures in American sports history.
John Madden, a legend, has passed away at 85. pic.twitter.com/1moYjueROe— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021
Loading comments...