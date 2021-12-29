 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/29/21: Shohei Ohtani, Eugenio Suárez, and John Madden

New, 150 comments

Some light news on the Wednesday between Christmas and New Year’s.

By Anders Jorstad
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Good morning everybody and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s going on today.

In Mariners news...

  • All is quiet in Mariners land.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • RIP to one of the most recognizable figures in American sports history.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...