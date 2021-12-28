 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/28/21: Mitch Haniger, Rio Ruiz, and Freddie Freeman

New, 8 comments

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Braves World Series Parade Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospect Jose Aquino continues to put in the work this offseason.
  • On repeat.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic ponders when the right time is for a Mitch Haniger extension, which prospects we should focus our attention on this season, and more in his latest Mariners mailbag.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • The Seattle Kraken have announced that fan favorite Brandon Tanev will be out for the year with an ACL injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...