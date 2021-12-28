Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/28/21: Mitch Haniger, Rio Ruiz, and Freddie Freeman

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Jose Aquino continues to put in the work this offseason.
focused on the process ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N3gmAE9AHo— Jose Aquino_37 (@JoseAquinoEmil2) December 27, 2021
- On repeat.
Ken Griffey Jr had the sweetest swing in MLB history pic.twitter.com/VPa8UhLbJv— Baseball (@mlbelites_) December 27, 2021
- Corey Brock at The Athletic ponders when the right time is for a Mitch Haniger extension, which prospects we should focus our attention on this season, and more in his latest Mariners mailbag.
Around the league...
- While the MLB lockout remains prominent, this year’s LIDOM playoffs are happening right now! Catch up on which teams to root for, which players will grab your excitement, and where you can follow all the action.
- Third baseman Rio Ruiz has reportedly signed with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on a one-year/$750,000 deal with up to $250,000 possible in incentives.
- Tim Dierkes at MLBTradeRumors explores different landing spots for veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman if he were to not sign with the Atlanta Braves and look elsewhere.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Kraken have announced that fan favorite Brandon Tanev will be out for the year with an ACL injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery!
